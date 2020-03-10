The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan's Inspirational Thoughts That Can Positively Influence One's Day

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan has penned a number of thoughts on his Twitter which is read by huge masses. Read on to know about some of his inspirational thoughts.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the megastars of Bollywood who has lived a long journey of almost five decades in the film industry. While Amitabh Bachchan has carved a niche for himself and become the legendary actor that he is today, he has also gained a huge fandom and following for his words.

Amitabh Bachchan maintains his own blog as well, where he pens down his thoughts regularly. He has also become an inspirational icon for people with his motivational and positive words. Check out some of Amitabh Bachchan's inspirational thoughts from his Twitter. 

Amitabh Bachchan on Vision 

Story Behind a Bad Picture 

Amitabh Bachchan on Patience 

Worth 

Words

Promo Image Credits - Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram 

 

 

First Published:
