Amitabh Bachchan's Inspirational Thoughts That Can Positively Influence One's Day

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the megastars of Bollywood who has lived a long journey of almost five decades in the film industry. While Amitabh Bachchan has carved a niche for himself and become the legendary actor that he is today, he has also gained a huge fandom and following for his words.
Amitabh Bachchan maintains his own blog as well, where he pens down his thoughts regularly. He has also become an inspirational icon for people with his motivational and positive words. Check out some of Amitabh Bachchan's inspirational thoughts from his Twitter.
T 3446 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 19, 2020
"The single most important thing you can do for the future of your family, your community and your country, is to go and get your vision checked. Vision loss has an impact on your personal life, also our economy.
Drishti hai to Disha hai .. दृष्टि है, तो दिशा है ! pic.twitter.com/18uSbfwehX
T 3444 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2020
"अच्छा फ़ोटो नही आने पर
पहला कसूर "मोबाइल" का,
दूसरा "बैकग्राउंड" का
तीसरा "खींचने" वाले का होता है..!!
"शक्ल" पर तो शक करना भी गुनाह है..!!"😁 ~ Ef a pic.twitter.com/jirwCWSy5r
T 3441 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020
"ये तो सहनशक्ति की मिसाल है ,,
कि फूल कुछ नहीं कहते ,
वरना कभी , कांटों को
मसलकर तो दिखाइये ,,,,," ~ Ef r 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/WFCAMNF3dC
T 3439 - From Ef sp— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 12, 2020
"कोई अगर आपके अच्छे, कार्य पर सन्देह करता है...
तो करने देना , क्योकि...
शक़, सदा सोने की शुद्धता पर किया जाता है
कोयले की कालिख पर
नहीं ...!"
T 3439 - 'शब्द मेरी पहचान बने तो— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 12, 2020
बेहतर है ,
चेहरे का क्या है, वो तो मेरे
साथ ही चला जाएगा ',,,, ।। ~ ef r
.. if words become my recognition, good ; what of the face , it shall go along with me when I am gone ! pic.twitter.com/TMgpp4JnH3
