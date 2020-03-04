Amitabh Bachchan's 'AB Aani CD' Trailer Launch: Shreyas Talpade, Amruta Khanvilkar Attend!

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to prove his mettle in Marathi cinema with his upcoming movie titled AB Aani CD, opposite veteran actor Vikram Gokhale. After the first poster of the project was unveiled, fans shared great excitement to watch Big B in the Marathi film. The trailer of the film also received a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike. Here’s a sneak peek into the trailer launch event of AB Aani CD.

Amitabh Bachchan's AB Aani CD trailer launch

As per the pictures circulating online, producer Akshay Bardapurkar looks all happy and excited at the trailer launch event of one of his most awaited film AB Aani CD. Along with him, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 star Amruta Khanvilkar and Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade also graced the big event. However, Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale were absent from the event.

Written by Hemant Edlabadkar and helmed by Milind Lele, AB Aani CD is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar under Planet Marathi Production, Golden Ratio Films and KV Reddy Productions. AB Aani CD is all set to hit the screens on March 13. The movie also stars Sayali Sanjeev, Soham Pawaskar and Akshay Tanksale in pivotal roles.

The trailer of AB Aani CD hit the internet on March 3. The two-minute visual has hit 1.3 million views within 24 hours of its release. Watch the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale starrer here.

