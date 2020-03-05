Amitabh Bachchan's Witty Tweets Will Surely Make Your Day, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan is considered as one of the most prominent senior actors of Bollywood. Apart from being famous for his versatile roles, the actor is also known for penning down his experiences. Amitabh Bachchan is also active on his social media accounts like Twitter and Instagram. His Twitter account is filled with random tweets that bring out the witty side of this phenomenal human. Here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's wittiest tweets.

Amitabh Bachchan wittiest tweets

T 3437 -

मुद्दतें हो गईं लफ्जो में हरारत हुए ; सुना है लोग आजकल उंगलियों से बात करते हैं .. ~ abef mB



been a while since the feel of the warmth in words ; I have heard people now speak with each other with their fingers ~ ab pic.twitter.com/C3gQe3TxmW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the reality of today's world in this tweet. The man with an amazing observation, through his tweet, has said that it's been a while since people felt the warmth in words because all they do these days is speak only using mobile phones.

T 3437 -

"आजकल जरुरी नहीं कि किसी की इज्जत पांव छूने से ही की जाए ...

उन्हें देखकर अपना मोबाइल एक तरफ रख देना भी बहुत बड़ी इज्जत है.." ~ Ef vB ..

today it is not essential to touch a persons feet to give respect ; putting your mobile away on seeing them is great respect also — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2020

Another witty tweet found on Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter is this one through which he sends out a strong and sad message of today's generation. Through his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan explained that in order to pay respect to someone, one does not need to touch an elder's feet, but they can also give them respect by putting away their mobile phone.

T 3433 -

“लोग जब पूछते है कि आप क्या काम करते है । तो असल में वो हिसाब लगाते है कि आपको कितनी इज़्ज़त देनी है ।” ~ Ef PS



'when people ask you what work do you do ; they are actually calculating how much respect they need to give you .." ~ ab pic.twitter.com/aAJLn0fQUA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 6, 2020

This tweet was more sarcastic than witty. In this tweet, Amitabh Bachchan sends out a message which says that when people ask about the work you do, they're actually calculating the amount of respect they need to give one person.

