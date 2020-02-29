Amitabh Bachchan Loves His 'ear Plugs' That Ranbir Kapoor Got Him Hooked Onto

Amitabh Bachan is a legendary Bollywood actor who has fans of all ages and has managed to maintain his popularity over multiple generations. The actor has time and again flaunted how he has kept pace with time and is well versed with the gadgets and technologies that Millennials and Gen Z are accustomed to using. He is very active on social media and recently he took to his Twitter handle to tell his fans how he used and liked Apple’s AirPods.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Pic With Alia Bhatt, Calls Her ‘supremely Talented’

Amitabh Bachan tweets about his new "earplugs"

As reported by various media portals, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B shared on his social media how Ranbir Kapoor got him hooked on to Apple’s air pods. Amitabh Bachchan wrote that Ranbir Kapoor set up and taught him how to use, what he called “sound earplugs”. He further mentioned that he liked the sound quality of those AirPods and the fact that they do not have wires or cables connected to them.

Read | When Amitabh Bachchan Faced Backlash For His Women's Day Tweet

T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! 👍 pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020

Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pics From 'Brahmastra' Sets With Ranbir Kapoor; Fans Excited

Read| Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic With Ranbir Kapoor From 1990 & Internet Is In Awe

Upcoming film of Amitabh Bachchan & Ranbir Kapoor

Brahamastra is an upcoming film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Brahmastra releases on December 4th, 2020.

Read | List Of Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Collaborated With Amitabh Bachchan

Read | Alia Bhatt To Join Ranbir Kapoor & Amitabh Bachchan For The Last Leg Of 'Brahmastra'

Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.