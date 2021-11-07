Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Pic With Unique Painting Goes Viral; Here's How Much It Costs

Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan had a Diwali celebration with both of his and Jaya Bachchan's children. The actor posted a photo with Jaya, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan Diwali pics were widely shared on the internet as he posted a then and now photo featuring the loving bond of his family. However, what caught the attention of some fans was the whopping price of the painting behind them.

Amitabh Bachchan's family picture from Diwali 2021 celebration had him, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda sitting on a sofa. The photo saw a huge painting of a bull on the wall behind them. Reportedly, the huge painting is by celebrated artist Manjit Bawa. Moreover, the painting's estimated cost is around Rs 4 crores. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, both are art lovers and have a plethora of art pieces beautifying their home. Apart from the mesmerising art piece by the painter, placing a Bull's painting has a deep meaning. The bull symbolises power, speed, dominance and optimism. The painting is often placed in offices and homes to help bring the Bull Run into one's financial condition. It also symbolises success, ultimate gain and incremental prosperity.

Source: Twitter/@SrBachchan

More about Manjit Bawa

Manjit Bawa was born in Dhuri of British India (currently in Punjab) in 1941. The painter pursued art as his career after receiving support from his brother. He studied art in Britain and after his return to India, he chose vibrant colours for his painting that reflected the nation's tradition. Manjit Bawa was reportedly brought up with the stories of Mahabharat, Ramayana, Puranas, poetry of Waris Shah and readings from the Guru Granth Saheb. Therefore, the painter drew inspiration from Indian mythology and Sufi philosophy. His subject usually include figures of the deities of Shiva and Kali, animals, flute motifs, nature and more. Bawa was the first Indian painter to break out the dominant greys and browns in paintings and rather went for traditional Indian colours such as red, violet, green and pink. His canvases are distinguishable because of their colours. These colours include the ochre of sunflower, blue of mountains, green of lush fields, red of the sun and many more. He passed away in 2008 after being in a coma for three years. His paintings are still sold at auctions for crores.

Image: Twitter/@SrBachchan