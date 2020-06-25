Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Amitabh Bachchan's Dostana garnered much praise from the critics and the masses in its time. The film directed by Raj Khosla centered around the lives of two best friends, Vijay and Ravi, who fall in love with the same girl, Sheetal. Misunderstandings due to their respective careers and the people around them lead them to become rivals. Dostana, with an IMDb rating of 6.7 stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts about Amitabh Bachchan's 1980 film Dostana.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Contracted Jaundice During Shoot Of 'Ram Balram'; Read More Trivia

Lesser-known facts about Amitabh Bachchan's Dostana

READ:Amitabh Bachchan's 'Naseeb' Had This Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

Yash Johar wanted Vijay Anand to direct the film, but the latter at the time was busy with films Rajput and Ram Balram.

Actor Vinod Khanna was considered for Shatrughan Sinha's role. But director Raj Khosla believed that if Vinod played the role, Zeenat refusing him would not be unbelievable.

At the success party of the film Dostana, Yash Johar had launched a film titled John Jaani Janardhan and Manmohan Desai as director of the film, but the film was sadly shelved instead Yash Johar later made Duniya with Dilip Kumar and Ramesh Talwar as the director, under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Actor Zeenat Aman played the sole heroine with two competing heroes in 3 movies in 1980. She played a role in Dostana with Amit & Shatru, Qurbani with Vinod Khanna and Feroz, and Bombay 405 miles with Shatru & Vinod Khanna.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan With Rakhee Gulzar Or Rekha; Who Is Better In The Lead?

The mahurat clap was given in the year 1977 by I.S.Johar, who was Yash Johar"s brother and Karan Johar"s uncle.

In the year 1956 C.I.D was Raj Khosla"s first successful film and 24 years later Dostana was Raj Khosla"s last successful film. Incidentally, both films were produced by Navketan"s Associates Guru Dutt & Yash Johar, both were Dev Anand"s friends.

One of the films' veteran actresses was Ruby Meyers who played the role of a nun in this film.

Actor Prem Chopra played the main role of the villain whereas actor Amrish Puri played one of Prem Chopra "s henchmen. Puri at that time had a small minor role and was known face much. Later after 2 years, Amrish Puri became the big villain.

As the film was delayed and was further getting delayed to shoot the climax, the makers decided to take all the artists and the crew to London to shoot the final climax.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.