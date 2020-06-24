Amitabh Bachchan's 'Naseeb' Had This Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in numerous films and has often left the audience in awe. Amitabh Bachchan's movies include Mohabbatein, Sholay, Wazir, AKS, Badla, Don, Coolie, Mard, and many more. Bachchan, over the course of his career, has worked with several talented stars on popular movies. His film Naseeb was one of the most memorable films that released in 1981. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts on Amitabh Bachchan's movie Naseeb.

Trivia of Amitabh Bachchan's movie Naseeb

For the song sequence John Jani Janardhan, director Manmohan Desai had assembled almost the entire film industry.

Director, Manmohan Desai had initially wanted the trio of the film Amar Akbar Anthony to play the lead roles once again in this film. However, Shatrughan Sinha replaced Vinod Khanna after the latter took a break from films at that time.

The song Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hain was sampled from the song Still I'm sad sung by Boney M.

This was the last time Amitabh and Shatrughan were seen in a film together. Later, Amitabh claimed in an interview that he did not like his habit of coming late all the time.

Actor Neetu Singh was signed for the film and even shot a scene but later she left the film as she was getting married. She was later replaced by Kim.

This was the first film where the trailer was shown on Doordarshan prior to it's release.

A house of glass was built for the stay of Shatrugan Sinha and Amjad Khan, the house was one of its kind and then it was later broken down.

Director Manmohan Desai first shot only 3 reels of this film to give an idea to the distributors that how expensive the film would be. Later, the distributors told Desai to go on with the project.

Manmohan Desai gave actor Raj Kapoor the responsibility to guide and manage all the guest film stars during the filming of the song John Jaani Janardan

This film was the only Manmohan Desai directed Amitabh Bachchan movie that did not credit any of the actors.

Yusuf Khan's character in the 1997 film Amar Akbar Anthony was named as Zibesko. The film received such great success that the name of his role in this Manmohan Desai's film too was kept as Zibesko.

As Shatrughan Sinha could not get the steps right for the song Rang Jamake thus director Manmohan Desai decided to have a body double dance instead of him.

