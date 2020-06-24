Amitabh Bachchan Contracted Jaundice During Shoot Of 'Ram Balram'; Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actors across Bollywood. Often called as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Bachchan has been a part of more than 200 films. One of Amitabh Bachchan's popular films happens to be Ram Balram. Listed below are some of the lesser-known fascinating facts on Amitabh Bachchan's film, Ram Balram.

Amitabh Bachchan's popular movie, Ram Balram

This film had a scene where Amitabh Bachchan arrives in Goa and a beggar comes to him and says in Konkani that he is a poor Goan and wants something to eat. The scene was many objected by many well known Goan personalities as the scene showcased Goans in a bad light.

The popular song Humse Bhool Ho Gayee was sampled from the song Level Vibes sung by The Guadalupe.

The song Pyar Ki Nazar Mil Gayee was also sampled from the song Faya Playa sung by The Guadalupe.

This was the last film of cinematographer Faili Mistry and the last good work of the very great filmmaker Vijay Anand, even now after more than 35 years, the film is still considered to be great and every artist was at their best in the film especially Ajit.

The actor Ajit had a good, major, and a powerful role that overshadowed everyone and the actor was known to have given a great performance.

This was the only film of Amitabh and Dharmendra that had equal role footage and the film is still considered to be a dramatic and powerful flick.

The movie also had a very good and tight screenplay given by director Vijay Anand who also did the slick editing of the movie and Kamleshwar, who had written dramatic dialogues for the film

Ram Balram remains to be the only movie where Rekha and Zeenat Aman acted together. They were both contenders for the No.2 position in the late '70s when Hema Malini was the uncrowned queen of Hindi cinema at that time.

Amitabh Bachchan, during the shoot of this film, also contracted jaundice during its making and thus could not shoot for 8 months.

While Amitabh got Rekha to sign the film, on the other hand, Zeenat asked Dev Anand to tell Vijay Anand that she wanted to do the film.

During the shooting of the song Ladki Pasand Ki, actor Dharmendra felt quite difficult to lift actress Zeenat Aman.

