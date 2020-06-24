Amitabh Bachchan With Rakhee Gulzar Or Rekha; Who Is Better In The Lead?

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in over 200 films throughout his acting career. He is known for his collaborations with some of the most prominent actors of the industry. He is also known to share great onscreen chemistry with some of the leading ladies. Rakhee Gulzar and Rekha are two such actors whose on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan is widely appreciated. With all that said now, read to know about Amitabh Bachchan's works with Rakhee Gulzar and Rekha:

Amitabh Bachchan's works with Rakhee Gulzar

Rakhee Gulzar is one of the most popular actors of the 1970s and 1980s who is known for her works in Bengali and Hindi films. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Rakhee Gulzar in several films and the two have delivered some of the biggest blockbusters of their time.

Some of the most memorable performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee Gulzar came in Trishul, Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, Shakti, Reshma Aur Shera, Kabhie Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, Kasme Vaade, and Shaan.

Trishul bagged nominations for Filmfare Awards for both the lead actors, Bachchan and Rakhee Gulzar. Barsaat Ki Ek Raat featuring Big B and Rakhee Gulzar is widely popular for its songs. Shakti was yet another critically acclaimed movie that earned Bachchan and Rakhee nominations for Filmfare Award.

Their Reshma Aur Shera also went on to earn National Film Awards. The 1976 flick, Kabhie Kabhie received stupendous response from the viewers and both of them earned nominations for Filmfare Awards.

Amitabh Bachchan's works with Rekha

Bachchan and Rekha's movies are also widely popular among fans. Their on-screen chemistry had received widespread acclaim from critics. Some of the most memorable movies of the two are Do Anjaane, Silsila, Mr Natwarlal, Alaap, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Ganga Ki Saugand, Khoon Pasina, Suhaag, Namak Haraam, and Ram Balram.

Bachchan and Rekha's Do Anjaane had received acclaim for its storyline. Silsila earned Amitabh Bachchan nomination as Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Silsila was also the last collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha (so far). Mr Natwarlal was another one of the most popular films of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The film is noted for its hilarious tone and memorable dialogues.

