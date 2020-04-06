Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' And Other Movies In Which He Played A Double Role

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in over 150 films in a career spanning over four decades. There are several movies of the actor in which he has played a double role. Bandhe Haath (1973) was the first film in which he played a dual role. Read to know more about such films:

Amitabh Bachchan in a double role

Don

The 1978 classic starred Amitabh Bachchan in the roles of Don and Vijay. Don was the underworld’s most wanted criminal and Vijay was a simple common man, who was forced to pose as Don by the police. The movie also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Satyen Kappu and Pinchoo Kapoor.

The Great Gambler

Amitabh Bachchan essayed the roles of twin brothers, Jay and Vijay, in The Great Gambler. The action thriller film also starred Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh and Prem Chopra. Jay was shown as an expert gambler, while Vijay was a C.I.D Inspector in the movie.

Satte Pe Satta

Amitabh Bachchan appeared as Ravi Anand and Babu in Satte Pe Satta. Ravi lived with his six brothers and his wife on the outskirts. Babu was a henchman of Ranjit who was sent to kill Seema, Ranjit's niece. The film also starred Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer, amongst others.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by David Dhawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in a double role. Amitabh played Inspector Arjun Singh and a con artist, Bade Miyan. The film also starred Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal. It was reportedly the second-highest grosser of 1998.

Sooryavansham

Amitabh Bachchan was praised by the audience for his performance in Sooryavansham. He played the role of a father, Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, and his son, Heera Thakur. The film also featured Jayasudha, Soundarya, Rachana Banerjee, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan. His double role is still remembered by many along with references in memes in recent time.

