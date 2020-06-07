Amitabh Bachchan's Best Films With Pran Including 'Majboor', 'Nastik', And More

Amitabh Bachchan and Pran are among the most admired actors in the Hindi film industry. Their pairing was not only loved by their fans in real-life but also in reel-life. There are several films in which the actors have appeared together. Read to know a few of them.

Nastik

Amitabh Bachchan and Pran shared screen space in the 1983 film Nastik. Directed by Pramod Chakravorty, it was an action film. Amitabh starred as Shankar and Pran as Balbir in the movie. The film also had Hema Malini, Deven Verma, Sarika, Amjad Khan in essential roles. The film was the last film of Amitabh and Hema before they were paired together again 20 years later.

Zanjeer

Zanjeer featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit and Bindu in important roles. The action drama film released in 1973, which brought a whole new trend in Bollywood, as per reports. Amitabh played the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna, while Jaya portrayed the role of Mala. Pran played the role of Sher Khan. The film was a blockbuster hit and has become a classic.

Ganga Ki Saugandh

Released in 1978, Ganga Ki Saugandh was a Hindi drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Pran, Bindu and Anju Mahendra. The film was successful at the box office. Directed and produced by Sultan Ahmed, the film was written by Nabendu Ghosh, Asgar Mirza, Wajahat Mirza and Santosh Vyas.

Majboor

Majboor was a 1974 crime thriller film helmed by Ravi Tandon and written by Salim-Javed. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Pran, Madan Puri, Rehman and Farida Jalal in important roles. The film was inspired from the 1970 Hollywood movie Zig Zag. The film was later remade in Telugu as Raja (1976), in Tamil as Naan Vazhavaippen (1979), in Gujarati as Naseeb No Khel (1982), and also in Malayalam as Ee Kaikalil (1986).

Amar Akbar Anthony

Amar Akbar Anthony, which released in 1977, was directed and produced by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan. The film had an ensemble cast of Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy, and Pran. The film released on May 27, 1977, and earned ₹155 million at the box office, resulting in the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. The film was later remade in Tamil as Shankar Salim Simon (1978), in Telugu as Ram Robert Rahim (1980), and in Malayalam as John Jaffer Janardhanan (1982).

