Vinod Khanna Was The First Choice For The Lead In Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaalia'; Read Trivia

Kaalia stars Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role alongside Parveen Babi, Asha Parekh, Kader Khan, Pran, Amjad Khan, KN Singh, and Jagdeep. The Tinnu Anand-directorial revolves around Kallu, whose life takes a different turn after his brother Shamu meets with an accident in the mill and loses his arms. He needs money for the treatment, but his brother’s boss does not give him any. So, Kallu resorts to robbing his safe only to get caught in the process. His journey of becoming a criminal begins from there, carving the story ahead.

The 1981 action movie was the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It has remakes in various languages like Kannada and Tamil. So, we have mentioned unknown facts about Kaalia that you must check out right away. Read on:

Kaalia movie trivia

Bollywood actor Sanjeev Kumar was the first choice for Pran’s role in the movie. However, due to a disagreement with the filmmaker, he opted out of the film.

Kaalia is the only movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Asha Parekh together. Although they do not star as a lead pair, the latter plays his brother’s wife.

The action drama movie was the second project of Tinnu Anand as a director. The filmmaker directed Duniya Meri Jeb Mein before that.

The fictional character of Mukhtar Singh came into existence in the movie Shahenshah. So, in Kaalia, Amitabh Bachchan talks about that person. Shahenshah features Pravin Kumar as Mukhtar Singh.

The 1981 flick marks the only Bollywood project of Amitabh Bachchan in which the heroine appeared after an hour. Parveen Babi plays the female lead in it.

Star Vinod Khanna was the original choice for the role of Kallu. However later the makers approached Amitabh Bachchan. Before him, they also chose Dharmendra for the lead role.

The makers of Jhutha Sach reused the background music from Kaalia.

The veteran actors of that time like KN Singh, Sajjan, Hiralal, Murad, and Jagirdar, were also a part of Kaalia.

This is the only film of Tinnu Anand which features Amjad Khan and Parveen Babi.

Kaalia movie hit the theatres on Christmas day in 1981.

The instrument piece of Laawaris song Mere Angane Mein plays in the background during a comedy scene. It appears when Amitabh Bachchan teaches Parveen Babi how to wear a saree.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.