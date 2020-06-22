Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Ajay Devgn has lent his voice to the trailer of the latest web series Lalbazaar. Zee 5’s exclusive crime thriller drama is directed by Satyavan Ghosh and produced by Ajay Devgn. Actor Ronjini Chakraborty who plays a pivotal role in the series says Ajay Devgan lending his voice to the series, has given it larger than life image.

Ronjini Chakraborty stated, "Ajay Devgan joining and also lending his voice to the trailer of the show has just given the series a somewhat larger than life image and has definitely been an icing on the cake". She further added that the credibility of the show just got increased by a huge level. "Really happy and grateful for it," the actor said.

Talking about Lalbazaar, the Tumbbad actor said that the drama series is set in a backdrop of Kolkata. It is filled with thrill and mystery. "I'm really happy with the overall response it's getting. Since I have been waiting for ur eagerly and now I feel it has released at right moment when most of us can watch", she added.

She was seen in films like Tumbbad, Simmba, Article 15, Made In Heaven, Overtime, Raktanchal, Chippa and many more. Currently, the actor is seen in Lalbazaar, a Zee 5 originals. She plays the role of a sex-worker Farzana, a feisty woman, who is a close associate of protagonist Suranjan in the web series.

Ronjini Chakraborty, on talking about her role in the series, said that every character is mysterious and mystery unfolds with every episode. The star shared, "Farzana is a young girl, living in slum and taking care of her father. She is sole bread earner. Due to certain circumstances, she has to take up prostitution". "Farzana is mysterious and she has so much going within her but not able to express. She is also righteous and fearless, stands for justice. She is vulnerable, yet with big heart", the actor further added.

More about Lalbazaar:

Lalbazaar is an exclusive crime thriller streaming on Zee5. The series is helmed by Bengali director Sayantan Ghosal and written by Rangan Chakravarty. Its story premises around a group of Kolkata Police's dedicated cops who embark on a journey to eradicate crime and corruption from the city. However, a prostitute's death opens up a set of new challenges for them including cold killers and ruthless ruffians. Lalbazaar features a stellar star cast including Hrishita Bhatt, Kaushik Sen, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Sauraseni Maitra in pivotal roles.

