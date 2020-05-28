Amitabh Bachchan's 'laptop Goes Under Lockdown', Actor Says 'it's Getting Resolved'

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently quarantining with family members at his Mumbai residence, recently took to his blog to reveal that his laptop, too, went under lockdown. Adding to the same, Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned that the laptop’s technical issue is getting resolved. Take a look at the tweet:

Here is what Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “Ok .. so apologies again .. got busy .. busy, doing nothing ..Naaah … !!! the laptop went into a ‘lockdown' .. so was sorting it out with backend digital team to resolve .. then went to my Computer specialist .. then back again .. then ..Well .. apparently it's still getting resolved .. and I do hope that by the time it resolves itself .. this missive gets to you ..errrm .. its taking time .. some issues .. so shall get back later .." wrote Big B.”

Recently, Amitabh took to his Twitter handle to share an unmissable ‘then and now’ collage throwback picture. The picture features the actor from the sets of his much-acclaimed film, Kabhi Kabhie and Gulabo Sitaabo. With the picture shared, Amitabh wrote: “Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘Kabhi Kabhi mere Dil Mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May. 44 years later (1976 to 2020) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¥‡ , à¤”à¤° à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤…à¤¬ !!. Take a look at the picture:

T 3544 - Srinagar , Kashmir .. film KABHI KABHIE .. and in the shot writing the song 'kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai .. '

AND .. Lucknow , May .. 44 years later ( 1976 to 2020 ) .. GULABO SITABO .. and ruminating song ..

'banke madaari ka bandar .."

à¤¤à¤¬ à¤”à¤° à¤…à¤¬ pic.twitter.com/9pUA9FSYUl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role.

