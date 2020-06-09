Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Amrish Puri

Throughout his career, Amitabh Bachchan has worked with many prominent actors and directors. He has also shared the screen space with legendary actor Amrish Puri in a lot of films. Take a look at some of the films in which Bachchan and Puri starred together. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Amrish Puri

Dostana

Directed by Raj Khosla, Dostana hit the screens in 1980. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amrish Puri, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman. The plot revolved around two friends, Ravi and Vijay, who fall in love with the same girl. However, misunderstandings due to their business and people with motives cause them to become rivals. Bachchan plays the character of Vijay in the film and Amrish Puri plays Balwant Singh.

Ajooba

Directed by Shashi Kapoor and Gennady Vasilyev, Ajooba hit the screens in 1991. The film stars Bachchan, Puri and Rishi Kapoor, and Sonam. The plot revolved around Ali, disguised as Ajooba, who is always willing to help other people in his Kingdom. Years ago, Vazir takes over the kingdom from its rightful King and it is now up to Ali to end his reign. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Ajooba while Amrish Puri plays the villain, Vazir.

Shakti

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Shakti hit the screens in 1980. The film also stars Dilip Kumar and Smita Patil. The plot fo the film revolves around an honest policeman named Ashwini, who refuses to trade a captured gangster for his son Vijay's release after a gangster kidnaps him. Vijay grows up resenting his father and takes up a life of crime. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Vijay and Amrish Puri plays the villain JK.

Reshma Aur Shera

Directed by Sunil Dutt, Reshma Aur Shera hit the screens in 1971. The film also stars Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. The plot revolves around Reshma and Shera who fall in love despite their family's feud with each other. When Shera's brother kills Reshma's family, Shera decides to kill him. Bachchan plays the brother, named Chotu, and Amrish Puri plays a supporting character named Rehmat Khan.

Shahenshah

Directed by Tinnu Anand, Shahenshah hit the screens in 1988. The film also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and Supriya Pathak. The plot revolved around a corrupt officer named Vijay, who leads a dual life as a law officer by day and a crime-fighter at night who strikes at injustice and evil. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Vijay and Amrish Puri plays the villain, named JK.

