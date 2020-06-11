Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Kader Khan

Throughout his career, Amitabh Bachchan has shared the screen with many prominent actors and has delivered multiple hits. He has also starred with Kader Khan in a lot of movies and shared a great bond with him. Take a look at a few films in which Amitabh Bachchan and Kader Khan starred together.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Kader Khan

Mr Natwarlal

Directed by Rakesh Kumar, Mr Natwarlal hit the screens in 1979. Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Kader Khan, the film also stars Rekha and Amjad Khan. The plot revolves around Natwarlal whose brother gets framed for bribery. Natwarlal then decides to avenge his brother and poses as a crime lord. Bachchan played the character of Natwarlal and Khan played the character of Mukhiya.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Explains Importance Of Politeness And Madness In Life, See Post

Khoon Pasina

Directed by Rakesh Kumar, Khoon Pasina hit the screens in 1977. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kader Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Rekha. The plot revolved around a criminal named Shiva who gets married to Chanda. On her insistence, he agrees to lead an honest life. The question is whether he will continue to do so or if his past will get in his way. Bachchan plays the lead Shiva and Kader Khan essays the character of Zaalim Singh.

Suhaag

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Suhaag hit the screens in 1979. Along with Bachchan and Kader Khan, the film also stars Sashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi. The plot revolves around long-lost twins Amit and Kishan who happen to cross paths and become friends. Things take a turn when their criminal father who is unaware of their identities hires Amit to kill Kishan. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Jaggi, a rival of Amit's criminal father.

ALSO READ | Fleet On Twitter: Amitabh Bachchan Asks 'What Is This?', Taapsee Pannu Shares 1st Thought

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Directed by Veeru Devgn, Hindustan Ki Kasam hit the theatres in 1999. Along with Bachchan and Khan, the film starred Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala. The plot revolves around two twin brothers who get separated at birth and one grows up in Pakistan and the other one in India. Later, they meet on opposite sides on the battlefield. Amitabh Bachchan plays the twins' father Kabeera and Khan plays the character of Dr Dastoor.

Coolie

Directed by Manmohan Desai and Prayag Raj, Coolie hit the screens in 1983. Along with Bachchan and Khan, the film also stars Rati Agnihotri and Rishi Kapoor. The plot revolves around Zafar's obsession with Salma that causes her family's destruction. Years later, her sons Iqbal and Sunny unite and set out to save Salma from Zafar's captivity. Amitabh Bachchan plays the son Iqbal and Kader Khan essayed the role of Zafar.

ALSO READ | Will Amitabh Bachchan Be The New Voice For Google Navigation In India?

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Arranges For Four Flights To Take Migrants From Mumbai To UP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.