Amitabh Bachchan's Most Powerful Monologues In 'Pink' And Other Movies

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in more than 200 films so far. The actor is known for his performances in films like Zanjeer, Pink, Silsila, Sholay, Black, Badla and many more. Along with giving hard-hitting dialogues, Bachchan has also aced many one breath monologues. Listed below are some of Amitabh Bachchan's most powerful monologues.

Amitabh Bachchan's most powerful monologues

Pink

This is one of Amitabh's most powerful monologues. The significant monologue is from the film, Pink. The monologue is from the scene where Amitabh fights a case for Taapsee and gives a monologue on No means No. The powerful lines from the monologue are strong, hard-hitting, and thought-provoking. The sheer calmness with which Bachchan delivers these lines is a staunch reason for one to watch the clip below.

Silsila

This is another great performance given by Amitabh. The film witnesses Bachchan caught in a love triangle between Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. The popular movie Silsila is remembered even today for its crisp storyline and firm dialogues. The film directed by Yash Chopra is reason enough for one to watch the romantic flick.

Namak Halal

This is one of Amitabh's funniest monologues. It is from his popular film, Namak Halal. This is where he delivers the famous 'I Can Talk English' monologue. The monologue starts with a funny Bachchan trying to mock people in general in Hindi. He later gives a non-stop monologue in English with his peculiar accent.

Baghban

This is a very emotional and sensitive monologue by Bachchan. The monologue is from the film Baghban and talks about families, morals, respect, and love. Bachchan's performance in this long monologue is considered to be one of his best speeches so far. The actor with immense emotions connects two generations while talking about the love and respect one must-have for their parents and families.

Mohabbatein

This monologue witnesses a very intense Bachchan. It is from the film, Mohabbatein. One can see his distinct role in this film. Bachchan plays the role of a staunch headmaster of a prestigious Gurukul. Heb showcases no sign of mirth and a very intimidating persona. The monologue talks about the Gurukul and it's rules. Bachchan lays down strict rules and principles for the students of the Gurukul.

