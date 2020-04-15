Amitabh Bachchan's Movies Like 'Shahenshah' And Others Are 'on Papers' For A Remake?

Bollywood in today’s era has been inclined towards remakes. The audience has witnessed remakes of many popular iconic Bollywood movies like Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Amitabh Bachchan is one of those stars who has given several iconic masterpieces to the Indian cinema and his movies like Agneepath, Don, and Zanjeer contributed a lot to this era of remakes. According to the report of an entertainment portal, Bollywood filmmakers are all set to remake some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies.

According to the reports, many filmmakers have approached director Tinnu Anand for the rights to remake Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shahenshah. However, Tinnu has not collaborated with any of these filmmakers until now. The director was also approached for one of his famous directorial Kaalia. The reports suggest that the makers are keen on remaking the movie by giving it a modern-day spin. Amitabh Bachchan’s Namak Halaal is one of his most iconic films that gained major critical acclamation in the following years.

Reportedly, there are several makers who are looking forward to remaking this timeless comedy. The entertainment portal reports also revealed that if one of these filmmakers is finalised, then a star-kid who is known for his comedy roles would be stepping into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes. In the recent past, director Bhushan Kumar announced the Chupke Chupke remake. He also revealed that Rajkummar Rao would be portraying Dharmedra’s role in the movie. But the makers have not yet finalised who would be playing Amitabh Bachchan’s character.

The remake of Satte Pe Satta has also been in the news for quite some time now. This movie is to be helmed by Farah Khan and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty. Previously, there were several reports regarding who would play the lead character of the movie. After Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan, there are rumours that the makers have approached Ajay Devgn to play the lead role. The official announcement regarding the same is reportedly expected once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

