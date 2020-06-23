Amitabh Bachchan Is Keen To Learn Singing From Shekhar Ravjiani, Asks 'how Can I Join?'

Ace music composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani has joined hands with Global Indian International School (GIIS) where he will be seen mentoring some of the selected students free of cost and enhance the young talent. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who was super impressed by this move of the singer shared a short clip on social media and showed his eagerness to join and start learning.

Amitabh Bachchan shows interest in learning music

Amitabh shared the clip on his Twitter handle which speaks about the initiative by Shekhar to nurture young talents all across the globe so that they can be the future of music. The clip starts with Shekhar performing at various concerts and then he speaks that “music is not just an expression, it’s a channel to spread joy and happiness in the world. I sparkle as a smile spread wide on the innocent faces which shows how we communicate through music with each other.” Further the singer said that his experience of working with the children has inspired him to take this initiative further to collab Shekhar Ravjiani School of music with GIIS.

T 3572 - Shekhar .. dear friend .. done many songs with him .. my best wishes for this initiative ..



How can I join you ? Want to learn ! pic.twitter.com/JVDwU5tzwj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2020

Apart from this, the video showcased several clips of the students who shared their experience of being mentored by the singer. The students narrated their stories of nervousness and excitement together after they had the opportunity to learn from the singer. The singer in the following clip also said that through this initiative, “we all are set to nurture the budding talent while working towards interactive music curriculum.”

Amitabh who was super impressed by the initiative showed his interest in learning the music from the great singer. While captioning the post, the Pink actor wrote that he has done many songs with his dear friend Shekhar and this one seems impressive to the legendary star. He extended his best wishes and asked about joining the classes.

As per reports, Shekhar Ravjiani has already started working with students from Japan, Abu Dhabi, India, Malaysia, and Singapore over the last few months. While speaking to a media outlet, the singer said that mentoring and teaching young and budding talent is his way to give back and show gratitude to everyone who believed in him and his journey to stardom.

