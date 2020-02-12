Amitabh Bachchan's Old Films That Are Gold To Watch On Netflix; From 'Don' To 'Kaalia'

Amitabh Bachchan had to struggle in his initial days in Bollywood to make his way to stardom. But seems like he has made the best of his career and it is very evident as Amitabh has worked in over 200 films till date. The legendary actor has completed over 50 years marking his golden jubilee in Bollywood. With over a plethora of films, the actor went on to receive many accolades for his performances. Amitabh Bachchan was also bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award which is known to be the highest film honour in India. His old movies are gold and fans love watching it even today. So, here’s taking a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s old films that fans can watch on Netflix.

Satte Pe Satta

Satte Pe Satta is a 1982 action comedy movie. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan in primary roles. The movie was helmed by Raj N. Sippy. Satte Pe Satta focuses on the life of seven brothers who live in a ramshackle farmhouse. The movie was later remade in Kannada as Jaggu and also in Marathi as Amhi Satpute.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Released in 1977, the film Amar Akbar Anthony was helmed by Manmohan Desai. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi in pivotal roles. The story revolves around three brothers who were raised in different religious houses. But as per fate, they reunite after many years and then plan on to take revenge on those responsible for their separation.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Posts Golden Photograph Of Legendary Singers Asha-Lata, Cites 'telepathy'

Namak Halaal

Released in 1982, the film Namak Halaal was directed by Prakash Mehra. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Shashi Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolves around Amitabh’s character who gets a job at a hotel and is very good at this work. But later, he hears about a few men who are about to kill the owner of the hotel and Amitabh's character decides to rescue his boss come what may.

Don

Don is a 1978 action thriller directed by Chandra Barot. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Iftekhar, Satyen Kappu and Pinchoo Kapoor in pivotal roles. The iconic film’s plot revolves around Vijay, a Bombay slum-dweller who resembles the powerful and underworld boss Don. He is being asked by officer DSP D’Silva to masquerade as Don and help him track down the person behind starting the criminal organisation.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Now Has 40 Million Followers On Twitter

Kaalia

Released in 1981, the film Kaalia was directed by Tinnu Anand. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Amjad Shah, Asha Parekh, and Pran in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Amitabh’s character whose life changes after his brother meets with an accident and would require money for his treatment. Amitabh then tries robbing his brother’s boss but ends up behind bars.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan, The Angry Young Man's Iconic Movies; From 'Sholay' To 'Zanjeer'

Also read | From 'Don' To 'Black', Amitabh Bachchan's Best Roles That Prove He Is A Versatile Actor

Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.