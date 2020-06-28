Amitabh Bachchan's Popular And Entertaining Films With Jaya Prada

Amitabh Bachchan has been Bollywood's most celebrated personalities. Amitabh Bachchan's movies include Aakhree Raasta, Zanjeer, Sholay, and many more. The actor in his filming career has also worked with multiple talented actors, Jaya Prada being one of them. Listed below are Amitabh Bachchan's films with Jaya Prada.

Amitabh Bachchan's films with Jaya Prada

Aakhree Raasta

This is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Pradha's popular film that also stars Sridevi. The film follows the life of a man who is falsely accused of his wife's murder and gets imprisoned. Years later, he sets out to take his revenge only to find a police officer who happens to be his very own son. The film Aakhree Raasta directed by K. Bhagyaraj has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb. The music of the film Aakhree Raasta was also quite popular with songs like Gori Ka Saajan in the album.

Aaj Ka Arjun

The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. This was also the popular Bollywood movie to see Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher together on the big screen. Aaj Ka Arjun is a story about a villager who fights a landlord of his village to save his nephew from the cunning man. Anupam Kher was seen as a police officer in the film.

Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi

Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati starred Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi Sheshadri, and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. The key roles in the film were played by Mithun Chakraborty, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy, and Aruna Irani. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role of Ganga in the film while Mithun Chakraborty played the role of a singer in the film. The film was Manmohan Desai's last film as a director. Gangaa Jamuna Saraswati was considered a box-office flop.

Insaniyat

The Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Pradha starrer Insaniyat was one of the most-anticipated films of 1994. Reportedly, it was the highest opener of the year. Though it had the highest opening of around ₹67 crores, the film was a debacle at the box-office. The action-drama also features Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon, and Chunky Panday essaying significant characters too.

Jaadugar

The film is based on the life of Shankar who returns from the US and is astonished to see his father work as a soothsayer. He later goes to another magician and tries to teach his father a lesson. The film has a rating of 4 on IMDb and was not received well by the audience and critics at the time of its release. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Prada, Aditya Pancholi, Amrita Singh, Amrish Puri, and Pran in lead roles.

