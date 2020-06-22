Amitabh Bachchan-Mohanlal Film 'Kandahar' Was Based On Real-life Incident; Read Trivia

Kandahar is a Malayalam language action-drama flick which released in the year 2010. The plot of movie revolved around a mission which aimed at rescuing a plane hijacked by terrorists. Major Ravi and Kudamaloor Rajaji helmed the film. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Lokanatha Sharma, who has been helping with the planning and execution of the rescue operation. The film featured actors like Mohanlal, Ganesh Venkatraman, and Ragini Dwivedi in prominent roles. Keep reading to know interesting facts about the film:

Read trivia about 'Kandahar'

Kandahar was the third part of the Major Mahadevan film franchise.

The film's central plot was based on the real-life incident of the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 which took place on December 24, 1999.

Well-known music director Shamir Tandon roped in singer Sonu Nigam for the patriotic song 'Naman Hai'. Reports say that Shamir felt there was no one better than Sonu Nigam to do the patriotic track.

The film Kandahar marked Amitabh Bachchan's debut in the Malayalam film industry. Reportedly, he was offered Rs. 8 crores for his minor role. But the actor refused payment, as he felt it was inappropriate to be paid for three days acting, alongside Mohanlal, for whom he always has had the greatest admiration.

Director Major Ravi reported that the plane sequences of the film were shot in Russia. However, other locations included Ooty and New Delhi majorly.

Both actors Kamal Haasan and Parvathy Omanakuttan were rumoured to be seeing each other.

Before the production of the film started, it was reported that Suriya had been signed for the film. But he backed out due to unavailability of dates. Also, actors like Arun Vijay, Sunil Shetty and Narain were all approached for the role. However, it was Ganesh Venkatrama who essayed the role in the film.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical drama film, Ponniyin Selvan. He will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in the much-anticipated flick, Brahmastra, which is reportedly a three-part film. The first part of the film is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in important roles.

