Amitabh Bachchan, Paul McCartney And Other Celebs Who Are Ambidextrous

Several famous musicians, scientists, actors, and filmmakers are known to be ambidextrous. Ambidexterity is the ability to use both the left and right hands well. Read on to know about celebrities who have this ability, like Amitabh Bachchan, Paul McCartney, and Adam Levine:

Celebrities who are ambidextrous

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. Apart from his stellar performances in movies, he is also quite active on social media. One trivia about the actor is that he is ambidextrous. The actor can write equally well using both his hands.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney is one of the most successful musicians of all time. The musician grabbed wide attention for his association with The Beatles. He has been a part of several concert tours and grabbed widespread attention for his live performances. The former Beatles member is known to play guitar left-handed during his performances. However, the actor also plays drums with his right hand.

Adam Levine

One of the most popular singer-songwriters, Adam Levine grabbed widespread appreciation for his performance in The Fourth World. The critically acclaimed singer has also been a part of several films and television series and is also known for his appearance in The Ellen Degeneres Show. Reportedly, the singer can write and even draw using his left hand, although he is known to be a right-hander.

Adam Levine is ambidextrous. He writes and draws with his left hand but prefers his right hand for most of other activities. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) May 25, 2015

Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd is a widely popular Canadian actor, director and producer. He has also been a writer for several films including The Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters, Nothing but Trouble, Coneheads, Blues Brothers 2000 and others. The actor earned Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy - Variety or Music Series. He was also nominated two Primetime Emmy Awards for his incredible works in Saturday Night Live and Academy Awards for his works in Driving Miss Daisy. The actor is, reportedly, known for being ambidextrous.

Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr, another renowned member of The Beatles, is also ambidextrous. After the split of the popular English rock band, Ringo Starr released several solo studio albums. Some of his memorable works include Y Not, Goodnight Vienna, Vertical Man, and others. Reportedly, Ringo Starr is known to be naturally left-handed, however, the musician plays drums with right hand.

