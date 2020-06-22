Amitabh Bachchan's Mystery Movies To Watch On A Lazy Lockdown Day

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in multiple films and has left his audiences in awe. Amitabh Bachchan's movies include Mohabbatein, Sholay, Wazir, AKS, Badla, Don, Coolie, Mard, and many more. He has starred in films with a vast variety of genres. Be it action, comedy, romance, mystery or even horror, Bachchan has done them all. Listed below are some of Amitabh Bachchan's mystery movies

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Movies In Which His Character Gets Estranged From His Parents As A Child

Amitabh Bachchan's mystery movies

READ:Abhishek Bachchan Plays Father To Lost 'Siya' In 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Teaser; Watch

Wazir

This is the 2016 film that takes one into the life of a cop named Daanish who seeks revenge from a man who is responsible for his daughter's death. Daanish later finds a confidante in Pandit, an unassuming grandmaster, who also mourns the loss of his daughter. Wazir is directed by Bejoy Nambiar has an IMDb rating of 7.1. This film is available on Netflix and Sonyliv. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and John Abraham in lead roles.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan And Sridevi: When The Actor Refused To Work With Big B

AKS

This is the 2001 film of Amitabh Bachchan that takes fans into the life of an assassin who is hanged to death. Later on, mystery killings continue to occur in the same style he had used. The hunt for a copycat leads to the cop who had arrested the assassin. AKS directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has an IMDb rating of 5.9. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.

Badla

This is the popular 2019 flick of Bachchan where the film follows the tale of Naina, a successful entrepreneur, and a married woman who gets caught in a web of accusations when her lover is found dead. Naina then hires a reputable lawyer to work with her on the case and find more answers. The film directed by Sujoy Ghosh has an IMDb rating of 7.9. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh in lead roles.

TE3N

This is the 2016 film of Bachchan that follows into the life of John Biswas, a 70-year-old man. He seeks help from a priest and a police officer in his journey to find the people who abducted and murdered his granddaughter. The film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta has an IMDb rating of 7.3. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Rann

This 2010 film showcases the life of Jai who teams up with a corrupt politician Mohan Pandey to save his father Vijay's channel. However, one of Vijay's journalists uncovers the whole plot. The film directed by Ram Gopal Varma has an IMDb rating of 6.9. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Sudeep, and Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.