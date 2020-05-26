Thalapathy Vijay's Action-thriller 'Master' To Opt For Diwali Release Like 'Sarkar'?

South actor Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film, Master, was around the corner when the nationwide lockdown was announced. As the shoot and film release was kept on halt, fans were eagerly waiting to get an update for Thalapathy Vijay's Master. Recently, a report surfing online has speculated that Master might take a Diwali release as the previous Diwali release of Thalapathy Vijay was a massive hit. Read on to the release update of Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming flick Master.

Interestingly, a report surfing online has stated that the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Master are considering the date around Diwali for releasing the movie. Considering the success of Thalapathy Vijay's previous film, Sarkar, the makers and the actor are planning to schedule a Diwali release, stated the report.

Reportedly, Sarkar, released in 2018, managed to bag an estimated amount of ₹260 crores at the BO. The report also added that Vijay might give a nod for Master's Diwali release. Amid these speculation, neither the actor nor makers have issued any official statement regarding the release date of Lokesh Kangaraj's upcoming film.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar, which was released on November 8, 2018, was a massive hit. The A.R. Murugadoss directorial had an ensemble cast of actors such as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Keerthy Suresh, Papri Ghosh and Elyssa Erhardt.

The action-drama was about an NRI who came home all the way to cast his vote only to find that a proxy has already used his voting rights. The film not only performed well at the BO but also managed to enter the list of the best performances of Thalapathy Vijay.

On the other side, Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Bigil was also a Diwali release. The film released on Diwali last year and proved to be a huge commercial success. The Atlee Kumar directorial garnered around ₹300 crores at the global box office.

Details of Master

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a double role in Master. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. The lead cast of Master also features Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will essay the lead antagonist. The movie is being produced by XB Film Creators. The film is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu languages.

