Amitabh Bachchan's Films With Sridevi That Are Still Popular Among Fans

Amitabh Bachchan's movies have been favourites of several generations. His movies Mohobbtein, Sholay, Inquilaab, Aakhree Raasta, Coolie, Paa, Piku, Badla each show him in a different avatar that were loved by the audience. The actor has worked with many talented artists, actors, and producers over the course of time. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with several talented leading ladies, and Sridevi was one of them. The actor passed away two years ago, and her sudden death was a huge shock to the nation. Sridevi's movies include Chandani, Nagina, Mom, Lamhe, English Vinglish, among others. Listed below are some of Amitabh Bachchan's films with Sridevi.

Amitabh Bachchan's films with Sridevi

Inquilaab

This was Amitabh Bachchan's first film with Sridevi. The film and the pair received appreciation from the audiences. The 1984 film follows the life of a politician who aids a jobless man to become a police officer. Later the politician uses him for his personal gains. Later on, his wife changes his life and saves him from being used by the politician. This action flick has a rating of 5.8 on IMDb. The film directed by Tatineni Rama Rao also stars C.S. Dubey, Utpal Dutt, Iftekhar, and Shafi Inamdar among others.

Aakhree Raasta

Two years after the success of Inquilaab, Amitabh Bachchan again starred in this film with Sridevi. The film follows the life of a man who is falsely accused of his wife's murder and gets imprisoned. Years later, he sets out to take his revenge only to find a police officer who happens to be his very own son. The film directed by K. Bhagyaraj has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb. The music of the film Aakhree Raasta was also quite popular with songs like Gori Ka Saajan in the album.

Khuda Gawah

This is one of the masterpieces of both Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi. The film released in the year 1992. The film directed by Mukul S. Anand. The film follows the life of Badshah Khan who travels to India to find the killer of his fiancee's father so that he can win her hand in marriage. The chemistry between the two actors in the movie is absolutely sizzling, along with some believable and flawless performances from other actors in the movie like Danny Danzongpa, Nagarjuna, Bharat Kapoor and Kiran Kumar.

