'He's Very Risen': Amitabh Bachchan Checks Interviewer Who Called Ayushmann 'rising Star'

With the release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo only a day away, the actors have been promoting the film on full swing. The film, directed by Vicky Donor fame Shoojit Sircar, is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video after foregoing theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. However, even though the lead characters in the film, played by Bachchan and Khurrana, seem to be at loggerheads with each other onscreen, the actors have only heartfelt praises for each other offscreen.

In an interview with an international entertainment magazine, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience of working with Ayushmann in the film. However, when the interviewer described Ayushmann as 'a rising star', Bachchan offered a correction and stated that Ayushmann Khurrana is not a rising star.

"He is a very risen prominent star, living up to his name Ayushmann which means long lasting, LONGEVAL.”

Moreover, the legendary actor also spoke about the current younger stars in the industry and called them brilliant for their readiness and confidence. He said that he feels the need to 'move with the times' as the upcoming generation of actors are faultless and equipped with the best talent. He revealed that he has learned from their company and considers himself fortunate for getting an opportunity to act with them.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana had also spoken about his 'dream come true' moment of sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. He revealed that he will be indebted to director Shoojit Sircar for fulfilling his secret wish of working with the legendary actor. Ayushmann also said he feels enriched as an actor after the experience of working with a legend and hopes that audiences will love their chemistry in Gulabo Sitabo.

About Gulabo Sitabo

The film features Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and narrates a whimsical tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. Gulabo Sitabo has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on April 17, 2020, but got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. Recently, the makers of the film confirmed that the film would release worldwide on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

