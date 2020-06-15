Last Updated:

'Sooryavansham' Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Film

'Sooryavansham' quiz is here for fans of Amitabh Bachchan. Take this quiz to test your knowledge about this iconic film. Read on.

Written By
Hrishikesh Gawade
Sooryavansham quiz

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in over 200 films to date. Many of his films have become cult classics. Here is a quiz that will test your knowledge about one of his most iconic movies, Sooryavansham. Only those who are well-versed in Sooryavansham facts can crack this film quiz. Check it out:

Sooryavansham movie quiz

What is the literal translation of Sooryavansham? 

  • The lineage of the Sun God 
  • The heritage of the Sun God 
  • The pride of Sun God 
  • Sun God's blessing 

Which year did Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham release? 

  • 2000
  • 1999
  • 1998
  • 1997

Sooryavansham is a remake of a hit Tamil film which was released in 1997. What is the name of the film? 

  • Suryavamsam
  • Chandravamsam 
  • Indravamsam 
  • Sundarakanda

Which television channel is known for playing this film several times since its release?

  • Set Max 
  • HBO Max
  • Sony Max 
  • Gemini TV 

What is the name of the south Indian actor who plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law in the film? 

  • Soundarya Sathyanarayana
  • Jayasudha
  • Subhashini
  • Jaya Prada

What is the name of Anupam Kher's character in the film? 

  • Jeetendra 
  • Dharmendra 
  • Vijayendra 
  • Mahendra 

Who plays the role of the antagonist in the film? 

  • Rachana Banerjee 
  • Kallu Chidambaram 
  • Brahmanandam 
  • Mukesh Rishi 

What are the names of Amitabh Bachchan's characters in the film? 

  •  Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh / Heera
  •  Thakur Dhanu Pratap Singh / Jeetu 
  • Thakur Mahesh Pratap Singh / Raju 
  •  Thakur Aditya Pratap Singh / Heera

What sweet dish is presented to Amitabh Bachchan's character by his grandson, which is then laced with poison? 

  • Jalebi 
  • Pineapple pudding 
  • Kheer
  • Chocolate fondue 
     

     

Amitabh Bachchan's character starts a business in the film after being disowned by his father. What is the business started by Bachchan's character? 

  • Wadapav stall that matures into a 4-star hotel 
  • Tea stall, which leads to him becoming an important member of the gram panchayat 
  • A bus agency that makes him a millionaire 
  • A general stores that barely pays his bills 

Heera's son meets his grandfather and frequently goes on rides on a certain animal's back. What animal is it? 

  • Elephant
  • Thakur's Horse 
  • Camel 
  • Thakur's pet tiger 

In the film, Heera decides to fulfil his father's dream and help society. What does Heera do for this purpose? 

  • Sets up a hospital 
  • Sets up a 'Dharamshala' in the city 
  • Sets up a pipeline that supplies water to the village of Bhagalpur 
  • Set up a school in the village as he never completed his education, for which his father hated him

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Answers 

  1. The lineage of the Sun God 
  2. 1999
  3. Suryavamsam
  4. Set Max
  5. Soundarya Sathyanarayana
  6. Dharmendra 
  7. Mukesh Rishi 
  8. Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and Heera
  9. Kheer
  10. A bus agency that makes him a millionaire 
  11. Elephant
  12. Sets up a hospital 

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern
ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof
 

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all