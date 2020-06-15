'Sooryavansham' Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Film

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in over 200 films to date. Many of his films have become cult classics. Here is a quiz that will test your knowledge about one of his most iconic movies, Sooryavansham. Only those who are well-versed in Sooryavansham facts can crack this film quiz. Check it out:

Sooryavansham movie quiz

What is the literal translation of Sooryavansham?

The lineage of the Sun God

The heritage of the Sun God

The pride of Sun God

Sun God's blessing

Which year did Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham release?

2000

1999

1998

1997

Sooryavansham is a remake of a hit Tamil film which was released in 1997. What is the name of the film?

Suryavamsam

Chandravamsam

Indravamsam

Sundarakanda

Which television channel is known for playing this film several times since its release?

Set Max

HBO Max

Sony Max

Gemini TV

What is the name of the south Indian actor who plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law in the film?

Soundarya Sathyanarayana

Jayasudha

Subhashini

Jaya Prada

What is the name of Anupam Kher's character in the film?

Jeetendra

Dharmendra

Vijayendra

Mahendra

Who plays the role of the antagonist in the film?

Rachana Banerjee

Kallu Chidambaram

Brahmanandam

Mukesh Rishi

What are the names of Amitabh Bachchan's characters in the film?

Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh / Heera

Thakur Dhanu Pratap Singh / Jeetu

Thakur Mahesh Pratap Singh / Raju

Thakur Aditya Pratap Singh / Heera

What sweet dish is presented to Amitabh Bachchan's character by his grandson, which is then laced with poison?

Jalebi

Pineapple pudding

Kheer

Chocolate fondue



Amitabh Bachchan's character starts a business in the film after being disowned by his father. What is the business started by Bachchan's character?

Wadapav stall that matures into a 4-star hotel

Tea stall, which leads to him becoming an important member of the gram panchayat

A bus agency that makes him a millionaire

A general stores that barely pays his bills

Heera's son meets his grandfather and frequently goes on rides on a certain animal's back. What animal is it?

Elephant

Thakur's Horse

Camel

Thakur's pet tiger

In the film, Heera decides to fulfil his father's dream and help society. What does Heera do for this purpose?

Sets up a hospital

Sets up a 'Dharamshala' in the city

Sets up a pipeline that supplies water to the village of Bhagalpur

Set up a school in the village as he never completed his education, for which his father hated him

Answers

The lineage of the Sun God 1999 Suryavamsam Set Max Soundarya Sathyanarayana Dharmendra Mukesh Rishi Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and Heera Kheer A bus agency that makes him a millionaire Elephant Sets up a hospital

