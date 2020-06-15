'Sooryavansham' Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Film

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in over 200 films to date. Many of his films have become cult classics. Here is a quiz that will test your knowledge about one of his most iconic movies, Sooryavansham. Only those who are well-versed in Sooryavansham facts can crack this film quiz. Check it out:
Sooryavansham movie quiz
What is the literal translation of Sooryavansham?
- The lineage of the Sun God
- The heritage of the Sun God
- The pride of Sun God
- Sun God's blessing
Which year did Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham release?
Sooryavansham is a remake of a hit Tamil film which was released in 1997. What is the name of the film?
- Suryavamsam
- Chandravamsam
- Indravamsam
- Sundarakanda
Which television channel is known for playing this film several times since its release?
- Set Max
- HBO Max
- Sony Max
- Gemini TV
What is the name of the south Indian actor who plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law in the film?
- Soundarya Sathyanarayana
- Jayasudha
- Subhashini
- Jaya Prada
What is the name of Anupam Kher's character in the film?
- Jeetendra
- Dharmendra
- Vijayendra
- Mahendra
Who plays the role of the antagonist in the film?
- Rachana Banerjee
- Kallu Chidambaram
- Brahmanandam
- Mukesh Rishi
What are the names of Amitabh Bachchan's characters in the film?
- Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh / Heera
- Thakur Dhanu Pratap Singh / Jeetu
- Thakur Mahesh Pratap Singh / Raju
- Thakur Aditya Pratap Singh / Heera
What sweet dish is presented to Amitabh Bachchan's character by his grandson, which is then laced with poison?
- Jalebi
- Pineapple pudding
- Kheer
- Chocolate fondue
Amitabh Bachchan's character starts a business in the film after being disowned by his father. What is the business started by Bachchan's character?
- Wadapav stall that matures into a 4-star hotel
- Tea stall, which leads to him becoming an important member of the gram panchayat
- A bus agency that makes him a millionaire
- A general stores that barely pays his bills
Heera's son meets his grandfather and frequently goes on rides on a certain animal's back. What animal is it?
- Elephant
- Thakur's Horse
- Camel
- Thakur's pet tiger
In the film, Heera decides to fulfil his father's dream and help society. What does Heera do for this purpose?
- Sets up a hospital
- Sets up a 'Dharamshala' in the city
- Sets up a pipeline that supplies water to the village of Bhagalpur
- Set up a school in the village as he never completed his education, for which his father hated him
Answers
- The lineage of the Sun God
- 1999
- Suryavamsam
- Set Max
- Soundarya Sathyanarayana
- Dharmendra
- Mukesh Rishi
- Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and Heera
- Kheer
- A bus agency that makes him a millionaire
- Elephant
- Sets up a hospital
