Will Michael Douglas Be As Entertaining As Amitabh Bachchan In Hollywood's Gulabo Sitabo?

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo was one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie revolves around a tenant and a landlord who are caught up in a game of besting each other. Each manages to attract other members to their team. However, these members have an agenda of their own. The movie released on the OTT platform on June 12, 2020. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, it is one of the most trending content on the internet. On that note, if Hollywood decides to pick up this movie and make their own version of it, here’s a cast that would be perfect for the roles.

Baankey Sodhi - Chris Pratt

He is one of the main protagonists in the movie who lives in a rundown mansion in the city of Lucknow along with his mother and sisters. He is engaged in a battle of wits with his landlord. Known for his great comic timing and great acting skills, Chris Pratt will be perfect for this role.

Chunnan 'Mirza' Nawab- Michael Caine

He is the stingy landowner who lives in his wife’s ancestral mansion. He is waiting for the death of his begum so that he can throw out Baankey and his family. While in Bollywood this role is played by the actor Amitabh Bachchan, it is only fair a legendary actor like Michael Caine from Hollywood should play it for the remake.

Begum- Betty White

She is the wife of Mirza who is also 17 years older than him. By the end of the film, she frustrates both Mirza and Baankey's plan for her mansion and runs off with her lover. The legendary actor, Betty White would be perfect to play this role because of her great acting skills.

Dulahin - Richa Moorjani

She is the caretaker of the mansion and lives there with her husband and children. She was taken in by the begum when she was a child. Although not a very prominent role, the character has several important jobs to carry out in the course of the movie. Known for her great acting skills, Richa Moorjani will be perfect to play this role.

ASI officer- Will Smith

He is an officer from the archaeological department who realises the value of the mansion and offers a deal to Baankey who would help him acquire the property in return for a decent place to stay from the government. Known for his great acting skills, Will Smith will be perfect to play this role.

Christopher Clarke - Zach Galifianakis

He is the lawyer whom Mirza employs to help him win against Baankey’s plans. Known for his excellent comic timing and acting skills, Zach Galifianakis would be perfect for this role.

Sheikhu - Bj Novak

This character plays an important part in the movie. Known for his comic timing and great acting skills, B.J Novak would be perfect for the role.

