Amitabh Bachchan Has A Quarantine Message For "YOU" As India Fights COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan has a quarantine message for "YOU", and all of us amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Read on to know what BIG B has to say to Indians.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Sr Bachchan took to his official social media handle recently and came up with a request for "YOU". In the post, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the coronavirus pandemic that has been haunting the world. Read on to know more about what message does Bachchan has to spread, amidst Coronavirus outbreak: 

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Thinks She Has Become Chubby Amid Lockdown, Video Calls Her Trainer; See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan has this quarantine message 

On April 5, 2020, Bachchan took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo that featured him in his own garden. It is a monochromatic photo where the Sholay actor is pointing a finger at the camera with a rugged expression. Big B captioned that photo saying, "YOU !! yes YOU! आप ही से बात कर रहा हूँ मैं! सुनो मेरी बात !! LISTEN TO ME! इस CORONA बीमारी को समझो! घर में रहो! बाहर मत निकलो! हाथ जोड़ रहा हूँ मैं!
ये virus अपना घर ढूँड रहा है, और वो घर उसे इंसानों के अंदर मिलता है! अपने घर का दरवाज़ा बंद कर दो । घुसने ना पाए ।
LISTEN and understand this Coronavirus .. it is looking for a home .. and its home is the human body .. SO .. SHUT THAT DOOR! DON'T ALLOW HIM TO COME IN !!"

READ | Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Bachchan has used strong words in this post and has urged everyone to stay at home to stop this outbreak. Taking to his social media handle, the actor has also talked about what one can and should do as they sit in their own houses. He is trying to enlighten people and is also urging them to be thoughtful and creative while being quarantined.  

READ | Google Arts & Culture App Gets A New Tool, Brings Van Gogh, Kahlo, And Others To Life

 

READ | Fact Check: Has NASA Confirmed Navagraha's Perfect Alignment On 5th April At 9pm?
 

 

 

First Published:
