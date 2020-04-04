Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

Masaba Gupta and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor are two reputed fashion designers of the fashion industry. The two are also great friends. In past, they have also come together for The Chronicles Of Femininity, a clothing collection. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the two friends are not able to meet each other. However, Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor has made plans for the two and will execute them once the lockdown is over. Read on to know more about what is in the stores for Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea:

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal And Tom Holland Pull Off Shirtless Handstand As Ryan Reynolds Says 'NO!'

Rhea Kapoor's post quarantine plans with Masaba Gupta

On April 3, 2020, Rhea Gupta took to her social media handle and posted an IG story where she talked about her post-quarantine plans with her bestie Masaba Gupta. She tagged Masaba Gupta in the post and stated that they will be going to Mahesh Lunch home once this quarantine situation is over. It was written over a photo that featured a young Elton John and Cher. The post suggested that the two will be arriving at the Mahesh Lunch home dressed like John and Cher. Here is the photo Kapoor posted.

ALSO READ | Neil Nitin Mukesh Expresses Gratitude With Dalgona Coffee For Wife Rukmini; See Pics

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Films Where His Nickname Was More Remembered Than His Character Name

ALSO READ | 'Modern Family' Promises Satisfying End To 11 Season Run, Audience To Have A Role





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.