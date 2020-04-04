Google Arts & Culture App Gets A New Tool, Brings Van Gogh, Kahlo, And Others To Life

Google is always trying to make new developments and changes in the search engine and associated sites for the betterment of the users. Recently, the tech giant has come up with a new feature that will let the user turn a photo into a painting. The uploaded photos will not just get turned into any painting but will effect from iconic paintings of the world. Read on to know more about this new feature by the tech giant Google:

Google Arts and Culture App gets a new feature

Google Arts and Culture App has been modified and will have a new feature that can help users turn their photos into iconic paintings. For example, one can combine the beautiful painting of Vincent Van Gogh with their own photo and make it look as if it was painting by the legendary artist himself. One can take a simple street photo and give it the surreal touch of Frida Kahlo’s paintings. All one needs to do is download the app on their Android or iOS devices.

After downloading the app, one can open the app and use its camera and tap on ART TRANSFER. One can click a photo or upload an existing photo, and choose from the several masterpieces by legendary artists, to create an entirely new photo. There are several other features that can be accessed after downloading this application.

The official blog of Google has stated that it is due to cultural instructions from the world that they have been able to add artists like Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Edvard Munch, and Leonardo da Vinci. Art Transfer is powered by an algorithmic model created by Google AI. Once a photo is clicked an added in the app Art Transfer blend the two images in a way that ‘it kicks off a unique algorithmic recreation’ of the two photos.

