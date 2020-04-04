The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor Thinks She Has Become Chubby Amid Lockdown, Video Calls Her Trainer; See Pic

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the rising stars in Bollywood and will be seen in several films soon. Read on to know more about how she is getting chubby.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
janhvi kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is known by her fans for being an amazing actor and for being a fitness enthusiast. She always takes time out of her busy schedule to hit the gym. Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, the Dhadak actor is trying her best to stay in shape. But recently the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted an IG story where she was seen talking about how she has become. Read on to know more about what Kapoor had to say:

ALSO READ | Neil Nitin Mukesh Expresses Gratitude With Dalgona Coffee For Wife Rukmini; See Pics

Why did Janhvi Kapoor called her trainer?

On April 3, 2020, Janhvi Kapoor took your social media handle and posted a photo in her IG story where she was seen having a video call with her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. In the photo, which was originally posted by Purohit, the actor is seen holding her cheek with a pointer finger and thumb. 

The caption on the photo read, “Haha I love this person ♥ ♥  she’s trying to say she’s got chubby I think she is just super cute we shall work out tomorrow haha.”

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal And Tom Holland Pull Off Shirtless Handstand As Ryan Reynolds Says 'NO!'

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for fitness is second to none, which is evident as once after an event function she was seen hitting the gym straight without even a change of clothes.  

On the work front, she will be next seen in several films including Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana, which will be a horror-comedy. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see her in the movie theatres and especially in the film Roohi Afzana, which will be her first-ever horror film and will also feature her in a dual role.

ALSO READ | 'Modern Family' Promises Satisfying End To 11 Season Run, Audience To Have A Role
 

 

 

