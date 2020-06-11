Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satyagraha': Making Of 'Raghupati Raghav' Song

Satyagraha stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpai, Mitalee Jagtap Varadkar, Jagat Singh, and Vipin Sharma in the lead roles. It revolves around Dwarka Anand, who loses his son in an accident. However, it was actually a murder which a minister’s brother maliciously planned.

Anand leaves no stone unturned in trying to obtain due compensation for the same but of no avail. He gets arrested for assaulting a corrupt official. So, his son’s friend organises a multi-faceted campaign to free Dwarka Anand. Here’s the making of the song Raghupati Raghav, which comes when Anand sits on a hunger strike. Take a look.

Making of Raghupati Raghav song

The video features Amitabh Bachchan as Dwarka Anand who is sitting on a hunger strike and Manav sings Raghupati Raghav with journalists to motivate people. Talking about the same, the leading star cast describes their experience in the making of the song and their feelings attached to it. Amitabh Bachchan reveals that the song has its importance. Additionally, Kareena Kapoor Khan says that it feels like an anthem and will become an anthem in no time after its release.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor says that it has a lot of emotions. Meanwhile, Amrita Rao recalls the first day of the song’s shooting. She says that Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song gives her goosebumps. Ajay Devgn also applauds the music of Satyagraha and says that he loves it.

The makers of the movie and song also opened up about their experience with the making of Satyagraha’s Raghupati Raghav song. Director Prakash Jha explains that it is the very first song they all thought about. Moreover, it used to haunt him with Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s Raghupati Raghav. Furthermore, Prasoon Joshi, who wrote the lyrics of Satyagraha’s song, recalls that the filmmaker wanted to use Raghupati Raghav. So, when Joshi started writing he thought of giving it a different meaning. He came up with stances like.

Uth Kar Karne Hain Kuchh Kam Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Ab Tak Dheeraj Maanga Tha Prabhu Ab Dheeraj Mat Dena Prabhu Ab Dheeraj Mat Dena Sehte Jaayein, Sehte Jaayein, Sehte Jaayein

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Arranges For Four Flights To Take Migrants From Mumbai To UP

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Songs With Son Abhishek Bachchan; 'Hichki Hichki', 'Kajra Re' & More

Ajay Devgn expounds how he made a call to the writer of the song. The actor appreciated Prasoon Joshi for such a beautiful track and also applauded Salim Sulaiman. Devgn called the song quite inspiring, motivating and very well written. Later on, Amitabh Bachchan reveals that it is structured beautifully and created according to the film’s context. Choreographer Jayesh Pradhan tells that they shot Raghupati Raghav within six hours and Ajay Devgn concluded by saying that people will love the Satyagraha’s Raghupati Raghav.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Candid Photo Along With Poem By Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.