Amitabh Bachchan's Super Hit Movies To Watch On Zee 5: Here Is A List

Amitabh Bachchan has featured in some mind-blowing movies in his acting career. Right from this debut in Saat Hindustani to his latest release, Badla, the actor has managed to entertain the audience for over 5 decades. Here we list of some movies of the legendary actor that fans can binge-watch on Zee 5-

Here is the list of Amitabh Bachchan’s movies to watch on Zee 5

Mard (1985)

Director- Manmohan Desai

Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra

Plot- Mard movie revolves around King Azad who gets locked in a prison by the British General Dyer who wants to take over his empire. After years, King Azad’s son decides to put an end to Dyer's dictatorship and comes to his father's rescue.

Trishul (1978)

Director- Yash Chopra

Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor

Plot- Trishul movie revolves around an engineer who visits a town, and has a short-term affair with a local girl and walks off, leaving her with a child. Then their son, Vijay, grows up to punish his father for deserting his mom. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Vijay in the movie.

Raaste Ka Pathar (1972)

Director- Mukul Dutt

Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Laxmi Chhaya and Prem Chopra

Plot- Raaste Ka Pathar, the movie revolves around a bachelor who lets his superiors use his home for their meetings but then learns that the lady he loves is in a relationship with his boss.

Naseeb (1981)

Director- Manmohan Desai

Cast- Amitabh Bachchan and an ensemble cast including Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Kim Yashpal, Pran, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Yusuf Khan

Plot- Naseeb movie revolves around a lottery ticket that changes the lives of four friends. The film has an ensemble cast, and this multi-starrer film was penned by Kader Khan.

Ajooba (1991)

Director- Shashi Kapoor

Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Amresh Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Saeed Jaffrey

Plot- Ajooba movie is an Indian-Soviet fantasy superhero film which revolves around the evil Vizier of Baharistan who murders the royal family and takes over the powers and kingdom, but the real crown prince, who has survived, returns to his mother country to take revenge for his parent's death, but as a masked vigilante named, 'Ajooba'.

Deewaar (1975)

Director- Yash Chopra

Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi

Plot- Deewaar movie revolves around a boy named Vijay who struggles as a dockworker and ultimately turns into a prominent figure of the underworld (a criminal). But his younger brother Ravi is an educated, decent, and honest cop. This gap between the brothers causes difficulties in their relationship which is why the name 'Deewaar'.

