Amitabh Bachchan's Pictures While Greeting His Fans Will Melt Your Heart

Over the past five decades that Amitabh Bachchan has been in the industry, he has managed to win over the hearts of several fans. The actor is popular for his films like Sholay, Deewar, Agneepath and Naseeb. Amitabh Bachchan has fans all across the world. Sometimes, his fans even gather outside his house to get a glimpse of the superstar. These pictures of the legend greeting his fans will melt your heart.

Amitabh Bachchan's fans often gather outside his house on Sunday, religiously. Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of how his fans gather outside his house to greet him, on his Instagram account.

Here's another picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account. Amitabh Bachchan stood on his usual place and greeted his fans who crowded near his bungalow in Mumbai. He shared this picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Sunday as ever."

Along with this picture, Amitabh Bachchan shared about his Sunday ritual of greeting his fans. He wrote that his fans have been visiting him every Sunday outside his house since the year 1982. This ritual still continues after 32 years, as shared on his social media post.

Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for one of his films Coolie when he met with a severe accident during a fight scene. In one of his posts, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that after his accident, his fans would gather around the gates of his house on a Sunday and that has been the ritual since then. He mentioned that he is humbled, overwhelmed and is always grateful about this.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the film Gulaabo Sitaabo, along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be releasing on June 12, on an OTT platform. The film, which is helmed by Shootjit Sircar is set in Lucknow and is a story about two warring men, living under the same room. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's next film Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Amitabh Bachchan. The fantasy film is slated to release in December this year.

