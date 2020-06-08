How Amitabh Bachchan Transformed Into His Character For 'Gulabo Sitabo': Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo is all set for a June 12, 2020 release. It is set to get a direct release and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, a video was seen on YouTube which featured Amitabh Bachchan transforming into his character of Mirza from the film. Read more to know:

Amitabh Bachchan's transformation video from Gulabo Sitabo

Recently, the official YouTube channel of Amazon Prime Video released a behind-the-scenes video. It was about the transformation of Bachchan into his character of Mirza, a grumpy old man, who is the landlord of the mansion where Ayushmann Khurrana's character is a tenant. Just like Paa, even for this 2020 film, Bachchan had to put on a prosthetic make up. In the video, the makers of the film talk about this makeup donned by Bachchan.

ALSO READ | What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Or Strawberry Moon Be Visible In California?

Shoojit Sircar, who is the director of the film, said in the video that when they were planning the film they decided that they wanted to make the character in such a way that no one could realise that it is Amitabh Bachchan. Producer Ronnie Lahri revealed that it was "quite a challenge" to present him in a different way this time for Gulabo Sitabo. They finally got a reference image and worked on it. Sircar then talked about how Big B used to have this makeup on for over 12 hours of shooting and even two hours prior to the shoot.

ALSO READ | World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekar Blames Urban Class For Exploiting Natural Resources

He also spoke about how Bachchan would have to put on a fake beard all day long. Shoojit Sircar talked highly of the veteran actor. Sicar and Bachchan have collaborated previously for Piku. The cast and crew are highly excited for the release of the film as for many it is their first direct-to-OTT film. Here is the behind-the-scenes video of Gulabo Sitabo:

The film revolves around a landlord and a tenant played by Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, respectively. The movie has been shot in the busy streets of Lucknow. It is a comedy-drama written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film will also feature actors like Vijay Raaz and Nalneesh Neel.

ALSO READ | Jr. NTR Quiz: Find Out If You're True-blue Fan Of The Actor

ALSO READ | 'Riverdale' Writer Apologises To Vanessa Morgan After Her 'diversity' Comment; Read Here



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.