Amitabh Bachchan To Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Actors Who Made Headlines Last Week

With an alarming increase in the number of positive Coronavirus cases in India, PM Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to combat the spread of the virus. Many Bollywood actors have taken to their social media accounts to share their activities during the national lockdown. Popular celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, while promoting social distancing, have still managed to make headlines. Here is a round-up of some major entertainment news of this week, i.e. March 29- April 5, 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan’s 'homeopathy' tweet

T 3491 - As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona.

I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRH42UGjFY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

In one of his recent tweets, Amitabh Bachchan appreciated AYUSH Ministry's efforts to fight Coronavirus with homeopathy. The actor went on to say that he hopes India leads the world in finding such curative solutions for epidemics. While some netizens lauded Big B’s tweet and called it thoughtful, others did not seem too glad and reacted negatively.

Alia Bhatt’s successful cooking with Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently revealed the final result of her cooking expedition with sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Udta Punjab actor took to her social media account to share a picture of Paleo banana bread and chocolate cake that they had baked. In her post, she also revealed that she and her sister have been learning something new while being in quarantine. After she posted the pictures, fans and celebs reacted positively in the comments section.

Rakul Preet Singh’s pledge to help 200 families

Small or big ! Each contribution matters .. let’s all do our bit together as a society 🙏🏻 it’s time to stand with each other .. https://t.co/p0cAKi3Veo — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 29, 2020

With the nation fighting the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh pledged to help 200 families in a Gurugram slum, near her house. In a tweet, she revealed that she will continue serving people till the lockdown is over. Rakul said that the two meals of the day will be cooked in her society and then would be sent out to the families in the slum.

When Deepika turned chef for Ranveer

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have managed to spend some quality time with each other during the lockdown. Ranveer recently shared a series of pictures to show how Deepika Padukone turned chef for him. While the first story was of a cute boomerang of Deepika donning the chef’s hat and an apron, the next few stories showed the scrumptious food the Cocktail actor cooked.

Hrithik Roshan’s self-confidence lesson got a special mention

Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. This is from the value education textbook of class 6. Whoelse can teach self-confidence better than him?Proud of you @iHrithik sir❤️ @HrfcTamilnadu @HrithikRules @HrithikInspires pic.twitter.com/ukwlDkqa0N — Aruna Mahendran (@aruna_mahendran) March 29, 2020

Hrithik Roshan has opened up on his speaking disorder several times on public platforms. A Twitter user named Aruna Mahendran shared the picture a textbook with an article on Hrithik and wrote that she was surprised to see Hrithik’s self-confidence lesson in textbook of her niece. The image showed the value education textbook of standard 6. She also appreciated Hrithik for his work and the tweet soon made headlines.

