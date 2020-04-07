Amitabh Bachchan's 'Family': Fans Say 'Kudos' To The Team, Call It 'Marvellous'

The celebrities of the film industry have come up in a unique way to showcase their wholehearted support in fighting against Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking of which, Amitabh Bachchan's short film Family - featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh has been doing great with the audience amid pandemic. While Bollywood celebs have gushed to share their comments, fans are overwhelmed by Big B's mesmerising words.

Watch Amitabh Bachchan's 'Family':

Also Read | 'Family': Big B, Rajinikanth, Ranbir-Alia, Others In One Home, Convey Important Message

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan has a quarantine message for "YOU" as India fights COVID-19 outbreak

Fans pour in love

Congratulations to 41 million followers on Twitter💠 You warmed our frozen souls and lit us with the light of your warmth and love, you inspire us to be creative ... I love you😍😍😍💖🌟💖🌟💖🌟💖 pic.twitter.com/UddgEFkWLx — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓪 𝓤𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓪 ❤️🆎❤️ (@allaukhinaa) April 6, 2020

Good initiative ❤️😍 great to see amithab ji Our lalettan Mamooka..chiranjeevi garu 🤩 #IndianFilmIndustryIsOne 👏 — AswinSiva (@loopzmfc1028) April 6, 2020

The efforts indeed will have its impact and would pay of for collective efforts as ONE. The initiatives taken by you are always appreciable. Jai Hind Amitabh Bachchan sir 👑 — Alfiza (@Abbu_alfi) April 6, 2020

An Awesome inspiring short film.. #Family . made at home 👌👌💐..kudos to you and the whole team of the Film... Brilliant way of conveying the message #StayHomeStaySafe🙏🙏🆎🆎💓💓 pic.twitter.com/kgDvPTYhLH — Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) April 6, 2020

Jai Hind Sir. We shall over come. This too will pass. Ha.. ek baat aur .jab hum isko paar karke bahar aayenge, Aap Wahi Kala Chasma pehenke ek selfie zaroor dalna. 🙏 — SURESH 🇮🇳 (@skkp1970) April 6, 2020

The swag Thalaivar Rajini carries, wooooooooow. His screen presence is surreal, no matter whether it's silver screen or TV or mobile — Thillli (@thil_sek) April 6, 2020

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood actors who made headlines last week

Amazing short film Important great message to all. Be Responsible. Stay home #Stay safe .. thank you. Thank you Amitabh ji for this 👌🏼You are a model must follow by everyone. .. . Long long live Our hero. Stay blessed ❤️🌹 love. Love love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V0sjIUOUT7 — Rasha bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) April 6, 2020

Also Read | '9 Minutes For India': Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini Stand Against COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.