Amitabh Bachchan's 'Family': Fans Say 'Kudos' To The Team, Call It 'Marvellous'

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan's short film 'Family' has been receiving a humungous response from fans. Check out how Big B's short film has made fans happy amid lockdown.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

The celebrities of the film industry have come up in a unique way to showcase their wholehearted support in fighting against Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking of which, Amitabh Bachchan's short film Family -  featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh has been doing great with the audience amid pandemic. While Bollywood celebs have gushed to share their comments, fans are overwhelmed by Big B's mesmerising words. 

Watch Amitabh Bachchan's 'Family': 

Fans pour in love

First Published:
