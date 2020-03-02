Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Unseen Throwback Picture From Sets Of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Amitabh Bachchan is among the few veteran Bollywood stars who actively use social media to treat their fans with some beautiful throwback photos. The legendary actor often shares several memories from his past films along with unseen images as well. Recently the actor shared a photograph from the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony.

Amar Akbar Anthony was one of his biggest hit films back in the day. The film was loved by the audiences back then as it featured a huge star cast of prominent actors from the time. In the photograph shared by Amitabh Bachchan, the actor mentions that it is taken during the 'mahurat' of the film.

T 3457 - Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..

AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine ! pic.twitter.com/wKpMBIrubZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

Veteran actors Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi can be seen in this photograph. Rishi Kapoor, however, was missing from this group picture, who played the role of Akbar in the film. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned in the caption that Dharmendra was the one who gave the clap for the film. He also shared that the film ran for 25 weeks in theatres in Mumbai alone.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a film titled Brahmastra. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is among the most anticipated films for this year. The veteran actor also shares several behind the scenes photos from the set with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this film, he will also be seen in 'Chehre', 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Jhund'.

