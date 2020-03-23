Amitabh Bachchan Posts Misinformation On Coronavirus As 'opinion', Gets Schooled By PIBFCU

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to 415 over a period of four weeks, the government is exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission. Bollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to voice awareness on social media platforms. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a piece of information regarding the Coronavirus on his Twitter handle. Here are the details.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'opinion' on Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently declared a nation-wide self-imposed Janta curfew, which was observed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 am in the evening. The Prime Minister also requested the citizens of the country to clap for five minutes as a mark of appreciation for the service providers of the country, who stood strong to fight the deadly virus. As seen in many viral videos that stormed the internet later on Sunday evening, sounds of bells, conches filled the air, as a grateful country appreciated essential service providers amidst the on-going global threat.

Taking to his Twitter handle to appreciate the gesture of the citizens and the spirit of unity, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a trivia. The actor tweeted “T 3479 - AN OPINION GIVEN: 5 pm; 22nd Mar, 'Amavasya', darkest day of the month ; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati. cumulative vibration betters blood circulation”.

T 3479 - AN OPINION GIVEN :

5 pm ; 22nd Mar, 'amavasya', darkest day of month ;virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power !

Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency

Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati.

cumulative vibration betters blood circulation pic.twitter.com/a93Xegf7Ib — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2020

However, netizens remarked that the tweet is factually incorrect, as the Press Information Bureau's fact-checking unit clarified the fact. The tweet by PIB read, "NO! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection.” Take a look at the Tweet

NO ! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection#PIBFactCheck: The #JantaCurfew clapping initiative at 5pm is to express gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly to counter #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/WHfK4guxys — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

