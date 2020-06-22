Amrish Puri's Birth Anniversary: Vardhan Puri Reveals How Salman, Amitabh Teased The Actor

It's late legendary actor Amrish Puri's birth anniversary today, June 22. Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri, in an exclusive chat with an entertainment portal revealed many anecdotes about his grandfather's life. Vardhan Puri revealed that actors Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan used to lovingly tease Amrish Puri.

Varshan talked about Amrish Puri's fondness for home-cooked simple Punjabi food, and also recalled the time when big dabbas (tiffins) of biryani, ghost and kebabs would come from Salman Khan's home.

The grandson then added that Salman Khan and everyone would say, "Arey, Amrishji why are you eating this ghaas-poos (vegetarian food), please eat with us." Vardhan further exclaimed that the Karan Arjun actor (Daadu) would just take a bite so that no one would feel bad. Vardhan also exclaimed how Amrish Puri would then say that he is happy with his simple food. He never ate outside food because he would always say that his voice is too important for him and he couldn’t abuse it, added Vardhan Puri.

In the same interview with the entertainment portal, Vardhan Puri also talked about Amrish Puri's love for fitness at the age of 72. Vardhan revealed that no matter what time Amrish Puri used to sleep at night, regardless if he came from his shoot late in the night around 2 or 3 o'clock at night, he would be up at 6 am. Vardhan also added how Amrish Puri would do his yoga and then would pray to Lord Shiva, followed by his meditation and his walk on the treadmill for 20-25 minutes.

Talking about how Amrish Puri used to lift weights, Vardhan exclaimed he would lift weight sometimes, after which Amrish Puri would have his breakfast and get ready and leave for his shoot. At the age of 72, he used to lift weights and do 50 pushups in one set, added Vardhan Puri, as he recalled fond memories of his grandfather on Amrish Puri's birth anniversary.

Talking about Amrish Puri's magnanimous enthusiasm for cinema till the very end, Vardhan then revealed that he used to see his grandfather coming home at 3 o'clock at night. However, despite the late schedules, Vardhan Puri added that he would see Amrish Puri all fresh, awake and excited, as he whistled and sang songs in his bathroom while shaving at 6 o'clock in the morning. Vardhan also reminisced the time when Amrish Puri would share his excitement about the day and tell him about the character he would play for the day.

