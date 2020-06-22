Amrish Puri's 88th Birth Anniversary: Fans Pay Tribute To 'greatest Villain Of Bollywood'

Late actor Amrish Puri's performance and portrayal of the negative characters in numerous films left a lasting impression on the audience. Recently, his fans on Twitter remembered the remarkable works of the late actor on his 83rd birth anniversary, which is on June 22. From highlighting his notable work to sharing some lesser-known facts about Amrish Puri, fans wrote heartwarming notes for him.

Birthday wishes for Amrish Puri

Remembering today one of the greatest actor & Greatest villans of Bollywood, #AmrishPuri on his 88th anniversary.

the only villan who is loved by all. Shom shom shamo shasha .... — RaHuL JaIn (@iamrahuljain28) June 22, 2020

#AmrishPuri



One of the finest actors !

Damini, Ghayal, Ghatak wouldnt have seen success without him and so many other films too ! — UnOfficial_NimbuMirchi (@raka56351870) June 22, 2020

His charm is so iconic! 🙌 I found myself irresistibly drawn to him.. everytime. 🖤 I gazed in awe.. whenever i see him onscreen. He had some magnetic aura & will be the exceptional legend forever ! #AmrishPuri — SAKSHi 🍁 (@sakshi_srk) June 22, 2020

Along with the heartwarming wishes and notes, a section of his fans found a unique way to remember their favourite villain from the 80s and the 90s. A few of his fans shared short videos, which were an excerpt from Amrish Puri's films. It included films like Mr India and DDLJ among many others. Watch it below:

Remembering One Of The Greatest Actor Of Indian Cinema #AmrishPuri Ji pic.twitter.com/dLbQeKY83s — राधे (@BadassSalmaniac) June 22, 2020

Another section of his fans gave an insight into Amrish Puri's life behind the camera. A fan shared a video in which Amrish Puri is seen signing a Punjabi song. Meanwhile, a fan shared a couple of pictures in which Amrish Puri is seen posing with several Bollywood actors. Check out the tweets below:

Who knew #AmrishPuri ji had such amazing voice 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rFAaO8LbEB — Lekhak *Finding The Right Pen* (@LekhakAnurag) June 18, 2020

Amrish Puri's career and life

Late actor Amrish Puri is remembered for playing quintessential villainous roles in Bollywood as well as other Indian and international film industries. His character Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur's Hindi film Mr India, which released in the year 1987, gained immense popularity. According to various media reports, Amrish Puri has acted in more than 450 films between 1967 and 2005.

One of the most beloved villains of Bollywood, Amrish Puri, was last seen in the year 2005 in a Subhash Ghai directorial, Kisna: The Warrior Poet, starring Vivek Oberoi. Apart from his Bollywood projects, the late actor is also known for his work as Khan in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi, which released in the year 1982. He also essayed the main antagonist Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom which released in the year 1984.

Reportedly, on January 12, 2005, Amrish Puri died from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer, and had undergone brain surgery. It is reported that his medical condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain. Reportedly, he slipped into a coma shortly before his death.

