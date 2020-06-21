Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable And Loved Movies With Actor Amrish Puri; See List Here

Amrish Puri was popular for his villainous roles in many Bollywood movies. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn played the lead role in many actions as well as romantic movies. Amrish Puri and Ajay Devgn have worked for several films together in which they were either seen as enemies or relatives. Here are some of their best films together.

Ajay Devgn's films with Amrish Puri

Phool Aur Kaante

Phool Aur Kaante was Ajay Devgn’s debut film in Bollywood. He became popular for his action sequences in the film. Ajay Devgn played the role of don’s son in the film, who wants to put an end to his father’s dirty business in order to lead a healthy life. Amrish Puri was seen as Ajay Devgn’s father in the film.

Diljale

Another film for which Amrish Puri collaborated with Ajay Devgn was for the film Diljale. Ajay Devgn played a negative role in this film, also starring Sonali Bendre, Madhoo and Parmeet Sethi. Amrish Puri was seen as the leader of the terrorist gang, Ajay Devgn is a part of. The film is about two lovers who are separated by the girl’s father. Years later the boy returns in order to take revenge.

Tarzan: The Wonder Car

Tarzan: The Wonder Car starred Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film followed the life of a boy who revamps his father’s car. Soon the car comes alive and starts killing his father’s murderers. Ajay Devgn was seen as the lead actor Vatsal’s father. Amrish Puri played the small key role of a mechanic owner in the film.

Haqeeqat

Haqeeqat was another hit Bollywood film starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The film is about a man who changes his identity after saving a police officer and his family. However, his past keeps on haunting him, no matter how hard he tries to move ahead. Amrish Puri played the role of a police commissioner in the film while Ajay Devgn played the lead role in the film Haqeeqat.

Sangram

Sangram includes an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor, Ayesha Jhulka and Amrish Puri. The film Sangram is about two enemies whose children fall in love with each other. For the sake of their children, they try to end their enmity and become friends but things don’t go as planned. Amrish Puri was seen as the lead, Ajay Devgn's father in Sangram.

