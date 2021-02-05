Amrita Arora Ladak Celebrates Her Son's Birthday; Kareena, Malaika Extend Wishes

Amrita Arora has a huge fan following on social media, where she posts numerous pictures with her family. On the occasion of her son, Azaan Ladak's birthday, a number of celebrities took to their social media handles and sent wishes to the actor and her son Azaan. Check out some birthday wishes for Amrita Arora’s son, Azaan Ladak here.

Birthday wishes for Amrita Arora Ladak's son on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan pours Azaan with love and wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted a birthday wish for Azaan. She posted a throwback picture from the time Azaan was a little kid. In the picture, the actor is seen posing with Amrita Arora and the birthday boy in her arms.

She further wrote a message in the picture that read, “Happy birthday darling Zaanu”. The actor further added in the caption, “God Bless you always” as she included hearts in the picture. Check out the picture of the same below.

Pic Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan IG stories

Malaika Arora sends best wishes on Azaan's birthday

Amrita Arora’s sister Malaika Arora posted a birthday wish for her nephew. The actor posted a throwback picture of Azaan in which he was seen taking a bite on a pizza slice. Malaika wrote in the caption of the picture, “My handsome boy Azu. Happy birthday. Mimi loves you” as she inserted heart emoticons in the picture. Check out the adorable picture of Azaan posted by Malaika below.

Pic Source: Malaika Arora IG stories

Seema Khan sends her love to Azaan on his birthday

Reality show celebrity Seema Khan too posted a picture of Azaan with his friends. The caption in the picture read “happy birthday” and was a collage of two pictures. Check out the same picture posted by Seema Khan below.

Pic source: Seema Khan IG Stories

Amrita Arora too posted a picture with her son where she was seen hugging him and kissing him on the cheek. Azaan sat in front of a chocolate cake in red and white stripes night suit and looked adorable in the picture. Check out the picture posted by Amrita on her IG stories, on the occasion of her son’s birthday below.

Image credits: Amrita Arora Ladak IG

