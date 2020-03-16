Amrita Raichand Pens Post About The 'deplorable' Condition Of Kasturba Hospital

Amrita Raichand is an Indian Chef who has gained major recognition for her show Mummy Ka Magic that aired on the Food Food channel. The chef has reportedly been a part of various cookery shows and has also made her film debut with the movie Baat Ban Gayi. Recently, Amrita Raichand decided to voice her opinion with the help of social media regarding the poor conditions of Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai.

Amrita Raichand talks about the bad conditions of Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai

Amrita Raichand, on March 15, 2020, shared a series of pictures on Instagram. These series of pictures showed the bad conditions of the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. One of the pictures showed the condition of a washbasin that was filthy looking as it has several stains of spit and all kinds of dirt in it.

As part of the caption of the picture, she started by saying that she is extremely disappointed with our system and despite being an honest taxpayer, people like her are subjected to a hospital-like this. She further quoted an example of her own and said that if she or any other person from her family needs to be tested for coronavirus, they would be brought in such a hospital, which is probably the only one hospital that is providing services for COVID-19 treatment.

Explaining how she found out about Kasturba hospital, she said that a friend of hers visited the hospital as he felt symptomatic of COVID-19. Amrita Raichand further informed that he was first given the option for not getting admitted if he didn’t really want to consider doing the test. Furthermore, she said when her friend insisted, they kept him in the general ward with 40 other patients and some cats.

Talking about the condition as her friend informed her, Amrita Raichand explained that the beds were filthy and they were kept very close to each other. She further said that her friend didn’t eat or drink anything as he was not ready to use the uncleaned toilets.

Amrita also wrote, "He was provided no info about the result, after 24 hrs he was asked to wait for another 2 hrs as that is the amount of time it would take to get the doctor’s signature to discharge him as he had tested negative! When the suspected patients started protesting the next day saying that they will walk out if they don’t know the result by 6 pm, the hospital took the initiative to deploy 20 police personnel to surround the hospital. The question to be asked here is, that if you can organize so many people to force patients to stay but cannot get 2 extra staff to keep this place clean so that the patients don’t mind staying?"

Furthermore, she added, "We knew a pandemic was coming, couldn’t the place at least be cleaned up and be provided with basic sanitation? When we invite people to our homes, or people like President Trump to our country, we clean up and beautify our surroundings. This is a far more important & a bigger crisis in hand. It’s about basic human rights! Something we are entitled to!"

She ended her caption saying that "Through various platforms, it is being preached to us to wash our hands & maintain cleanliness to protect ourselves from the virus!!! BUT NONE OF THE HOSPITALS SEEM TO HAVE EVEN BASIC SANITATION REQUIREMENTS! My thought is that We may survive the virus but we may die of other diseases contracted at these hospitals."

