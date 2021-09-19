Amrita Rao Marks 13 Years Of 'Welcome To Sajjanpur', Shares Throwback Pics

Amrita Rao's majestic aura has been missing from the silver time for a long time, with her last appearance in the 2019 flick Thackeray where she essayed the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. However, the actor keeps her social media feed updated with both the latest happening and throwback moments from her life. Amrita took to her Instagram stories today with a string of throwback stills from her 2008 flick Welcome to Sajjanpur, as it clocked 13 years.

The 2008 comedy flick directed by Shyam Benegal also starred Shreyas Talpade and gave an insight into life in rural India. The movie, which starred Amrita in the role of a simple clay pot maker was both commercially and critically successful. Amrita shared several stories with the film's tracks in the background, captioning it "Welcome to Sajjanpur Anniversary Today". Take a look.

Amrita clocks Welcome to Sajjanpur's 13th anniversary

The Vivaah actor posted stills from the movie, including that of her co-star Shreyas Talpade. In the background, she added songs from their movie, including the remixed version of Sita Ram Sita Ram as well as Bheeni Bheeni Mekhki Mehki. The leading duo is seen clad in simple attires from their roles as village folks.

More about the 2008 flick

The film, which made its premiere on 19 September 2008, marked legendary director Shyam Benegal's return to comedy after 1975 and was a remake of the 1977 drama Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. The satirical yet warm-hearted movie portrays Shreyas' character Mahadev, who is forced to write letters for the uneducated people of his village, including that of Amrita, Ila Arun, Ravi Kishan's character among others. The movie's success even led to Amrita bagging the Stardust Best Actress Award that year. The movie also starred Kunal Kapoor, Ravi Jhankal, Yashpal Sharma, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Divya Dutta and Rajit Kapur.

Amrita's Bollywood stint is filled with commercial successes including Main Hoon Na, Vivaah, Masti, Jolly LLB among others. She has also made appearances on TV with the reality show Perfect Bride and Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai. The actor's last Bollywood stint was alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray, which was released right after the 93rd birthday of Bal Thackeray in January 2019.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @amrita_rao_insta)