Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Are Related To Dilip Kumar; Here's How

Many Bollywood actors are currently quarantining in Mumbai with their family. Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan is spending some quality time with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim. The actor is known to be very close to her mother and the two share an unbreakable bond. However, many of her fans might be unaware that Sara and Amrita share a connection with the famous actor Dilip Kumar. Here’s how:

Amrita Singh's connection with Dilip Kumar

Amrita Singh Virk was born in Punjab, Pakistan, to a Punjabi Muslim mother, Rukhsana Sultana, and a Punjabi Jat Sikh father, army officer Shivinder Singh Virk. The legendary Begum Para is her great-aunt and her husband was Nasir Khan, who is the brother of Dilip Kumar. Elaborating further on this connection, Begum Para was a famous actor of the 1950s. She married Nasir Khan, the younger brother of Dilip Kumar.

One of Begum Para's nieces was Rukhsana Sultana, Amrita Singh's mother. Thus Amrita Singh is the grand-niece of Begum Para. Thus, Amrita and Sara Ali Khan share a connection with legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.

On the work front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the upcoming movie Coolie No.1 alongside Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 film with the same which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film will be directed by David Dhawan and Paresh Rawal will be seen in supporting roles.

