Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Dance To 'Aankh Maarey' In This Throwback Video; Watch

Bollywood is at a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of all the films and TV series have also stopped. The celebs are not going out and the work of paparazzi photographers has come to a halt. But paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani is keeping fans entertained by sharing throwback video of stars. He recently took to his Instagram to share a video of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Siddhartha Jadhav dancing on the song Aankh Maarey. Take a look at the clip here to know more.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan dance on Aankh Maarey

Paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani shared a throwback video of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Siddhartha Jadhav dancing on the song Aankh Maarey while they were promoting the film Simmba. In the video, Sara is seen adorning a white lehenga. Ranveer is seen in an all-black outfit with a thin tiger-striped jacket. Siddharth Jadhav, on the other hand, is seen a chequered suit. All three are seen dancing on the tunes of the song Aankh Maarey just like they did in the video of the song. Take a look at it here.

Viral captioned the picture by writing how it will take time for good entertainment to come back. He wrote, "And the good entertainment days will be back in 1 month, 2 months no 3 months 😜 #SaraAliKhan #ranveersingh #siddharthjadhav". He has been sharing old clips of other stars to keep fans entertained.

Ranveer Singh in this time of lockdown is spending time with his wife Deepika Padukone at their Mumbai residence. The couple is seen sharing pictures of each other enjoying their time together. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, is seen with her brother and mother. She has been sharing videos of her on Instagram and Tik-Tok.

