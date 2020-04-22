Mahabharat's Lord Krishna Was A Part Of Sara Ali Khan's 'Kedarnath', Did You Spot Him?

Bollywood actor Nitish Bhardwaj is popular for his various roles in Hindi movies and has also been a part of many epic plays. He was last seen in the Bollywood movie Kedarnath along with actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. The actor has also played a key role in the web series Samantar. But did you know that the actor played the key role of Lord Krishna in the epic TV show Mahabharat (1988)?

Nitish Bhardwaj was a part of Kedarnath, did you spot him?

Back in the late 80s, Nitish Bharadwaj gained immense popularity for his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. He gained a huge number of fan following amongst the audience. However, in the movie Kedarnath the actor seems to have undergone a huge transformation and looked almost unrecognisable.

Mahabharat was one of the most-watched TV shows during its time. The characters gained popularity overnight. Mahabharat is an epic tale about a throne and how it leads to an epic war between the Kauravas and the Pandavas.

Nitish Bhardwaj played the role of Brijaj Mishra, Sara Ali Khan’s father in the film Kedarnath. He played the role of a priest in the film, who runs a lodge in their locality, for tourists to stay and rest. The movie Kedarnath is a love story based on the Kedarnath floods. Sara Ali Khan plays the role of a Hindu Brahmin girl who falls in love with local Muslim porter (Sushant Singh Rajput).

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie Coolie No.1 alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of its original film which released in 1995. The film will be directed by David Dhawan and actor Paresh Rawal will be seen in a supporting role in the movie.

